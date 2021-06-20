Too Little Too Late For Longhorns As Pitchers Battle

Texas' late burst not enough in 2-1 loss to Mississippi State on record-breaking night at Omaha

When the opponent breaks a 56 year-long College World Series strikeout record, it makes them almost unbeatable. Yet, Texas nearly pulled off the impossible in a 2-1 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs Sunday night in Omaha.

The bats were silent throughout for both sides, leading to multiple CWS pitching records being broken. The Bulldogs’ duo of SP Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined for 21 strikeouts, the most ever in a nine-inning CWS game. Both teams combined to throw 33 strikeouts through nine innings, also the most ever in CWS history.

It was a furious battle between two future MLB prospects on the mound at TD Ameritrade Park. Texas’ Ty Madden had himself a game, freezing Bulldog hitters left and right with his signature slider. Two earned runs and 10 strikeouts through 7 innings pitched was everything Coach David Pierce could have asked for.

But what more is there to do when Bednar is pitching out of his absolute mind? In just six innings, the sophomore star tossed a shutout and struck out every Texas batter at least once on his way to an absurd 15 strikeouts. He also only allowed one hit and one walk.

After only one combined hit, a fourth-inning momentum shift boosted Mississippi State in front. Brad Cumbest tripled to right field to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. The Longhorns had been in this same position one long week ago against USF, but somehow this hole felt different.

Mississippi State has seen these kinds of classic Omaha battles before, as Sunday marked their third straight appearance at the College World Series. For the exception of senior first-baseman Zach Zubia, not a single Longhorn to touch the diamond on Sunday night had any prior experience at Omaha.

The Longhorns seemed exhausted from the endless failed at-bats throughout the game. They had been staring at a narrow 2-0 deficit that somehow felt like ten. With the bats staying aggressive all game and nothing to show for it, what more could they do?

Lead-off hitter Mike Antico put this mindset to an end. With no hesitation, the senior outfielder blasted a solo home run that all of a sudden brought Texas closer at 2-1. A nervous aura fell over the park, both sides realizing how quickly the game had changed for them.

Two Longhorn groundouts brought Hail State to their feet, one out away from a second victory over Texas in 2021. A stressful twelve-pitch at-bat for Texas’ DH Ivan Melendez kept the crowd standing for just a little bit longer.

The bulky Texas DH finally got one to crack as he singled to left field with 2 outs to give Texas a chance at the improbable victory. Outfielder Cam Williams then sent a ball to center field to give the Horns two runners on base and momentum that seemed nonexistent.

Baseball can be a cruel game though. The hopes of a Texas comeback were wiped away in an instant, as the next at-bat sent the Longhorns packing to the loser’s bracket where they will face Tennessee on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

In what will be a battle of the “UT’s”, Tuesday’s elimination game means everything for Texas.

What do you think of the Longhorns' chances in the College World Series? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

