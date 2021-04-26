NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorn Baseball's Winning Streak Ends After Loss to Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns baseball team's winning streak comes to a screeching halt as they falter and lose to No. 24 Oklahoma State on Sunday.
After a double-header on Saturday, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns baseball team took the field on Sunday with the goal of completing the series against the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys. 

Unfortunately, the Cowboys would pull off a 7-3 victory which also marked an end to a 16-game winning streak for Texas. 

Oklahoma State was the toughest opponent the Longhorns had faced in weeks and they understood the challenge of the weekend. A series win is still a positive takeaway for the weekend as was the pitching on Saturday.

On Sunday, the usual suspects for Texas were relatively quiet as designated hitter Ivan Melendez went 0-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. First baseman Zach Zubia 0\went 0-2 with two walks, but without their productive bats the offense fell flat.

One of the lone bright spots on the offense was second baseman Mitchell Daly who sent a ball over the wall for a homerun in the seventh inning, his second of the year, but it was too little too late. 

Where Texas faltered on Sunday was their pitching. Usually a consistent and reliable force, starter Kolby Kubichek was only able to go one inning in which he gave up four earned runs. Mid-week starter Pete Hansen was called upon to help rectify things, however Hansen pitched just two innings but only allowed one run. 

While Sunday's result is disappointing, the overall takeaway of the weekend should be positive as they took the series against a very strong ranked and conference opponent. 

Texas will look to get things back on track on Tuesday evening as they take on Incarnate Word at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CST. 

What do you think of the Longhorns loss to Oklahoma State? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

