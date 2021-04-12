Longhorns Baseball Sweeps Kansas State, Extends Winning Streak to Eight

The Texas Longhorns baseball team just finished a sweep against the Kansas State Wildcats. The implications could mean a lot for Omaha.

The Texas Longhorns baseball team swept the Kansas State Wildcats over the weekend. The sweep against the conference rivals means that the Longhorns extended their winning streak to eight that encompassed their mid-week opponents and Kansas last weekend.

READ MORE: Longhorns Jordan Spieth Claims Fifth Top-5 Finish At The Masters

Sunday's game brought a lot of positives as Ivan Melendez hit two home runs, enough to lead Texas to a 9-2 win over the Wildcats. Melendez has now hit home runs in six consecutive games, a team record for the Longhorns.

Perhaps just as impressive was Kolby Kubichek who took the mound for the Longhorns on Sunday. Kubichel went seven innings, a career-high for the pitcher for helped put the Wildcats away.

Texas center fielder Mike Antico, the subject of ejections of Friday, showed up as well for the Longhorns on Sunday. His two-run home run is what helped Texas get on the board early in the third inning.

READ MORE: ‘Physical Day’ for Longhorns During First Scrimmage

Despite errors made by the Longhorns, the team was able to put the game out of reach in the eight as they added three more runs to make it 9-2. Texas ensured that the Wildcats would never sniff an attempt at a comeback on Sunday.

The Longhorns will host Nevada for a two-game series that will begin on Tuesday this coming week. Texas will have the opportunity to eliminate errors and continue some impressive streaks that the school has never seen.

READ MORE: Longhorns Land Back in Top-8 For Elite WR Evan Stewart

Elite players like third baseman Cam Williams, designated hitter Melendez and outfielder Antico will be looking to extend their hot streaks.

Additionally, Nevada represents an incredible opportunity to extend its winning streak to ten games. Texas has ensured that their national ranking remains intact as it continues to prove that they are the best in the nation. All eyes are set on Omaha.

What do you think of the Longhorns winning streak? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.