Longhorns Basketball Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive For COVID-19

Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart has tested positive for COVID-19
Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his immediate quarantine and isolation from the team. 

Smart revealed his positive diagnosis via a statement on Monday morning, ahead of the Longhorns' Tuesday matchup with Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

“I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family," Smart said. "I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so.”

The Longhorns, who have had their last two games postponed due to COVID-19 issues within their opponents' programs, have not played since their January 16 blowout win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Austin.

Following the positive test result, Smart figures to miss at least the Longhorns' next three contests, which include the aforementioned matchup with Oklahoma in Austin, a trip to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on January 30, as well as their Big 12 showdown again the No.2 ranked Baylor Bears in Waco on February 2.

The next game after that stretch would be the team's February 6 matchup with Oklahoma State in Stillwater, which sits 12 days away.

So far this season, Smart has the Longhorns playing their best basketball since his tenure as head coach began in 2015, with Texas at 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 as the No. 5 ranked team in the nation.

