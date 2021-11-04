Halting Hall: How Texas Will Beat Grounding Iowa State

Muhammad Ali once said, “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" before taking on Sonny Liston. It's the same way Iowa State's Breece Hall plays his game.

He glides in space, leaving defenders in his tracks and he finds open grass towards the end zone.

But the power? The force that comes when meeting the 220-pound runner head-on? Who wouldn't take the bee sting instead?

"He's good at finding the hole," Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said of the Cyclones lead back. "He's patient. Basically, it's on us to hop on them fast, fit in gaps fast, be physical."

Hall is the x-factor Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) must eliminate when entering Jack Brice Stadium Saturday evening. Circle him. Mark him. Heck, write his name and number on your arm for that matter.

Hall is "the guy" for the Cyclones (5-3, 3-2 Big 12). He has been since arriving back in 2019. Texas has one task should they hope to remain above .500 and that's stopping the runner from making an impact.

That's always easier said than done.

"He's a versatile guy," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He gets the hard yards between the tackles. When he gets on the edge or into the secondary, he can create those explosive plays."

That's Hall's game. Win in the middle, win on the edge, win every snap. He's excelled in 2021 despite Iowa State's inability to meet the same standards set following a top-notch 2020 season.

Where Hall continues to improve is in the passing game. In his first two seasons under Matt Campbell, the junior recorded 23 total receptions. This season, he already has 26, second-highest on the team behind wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

Texas players have beef with Hall following last season's come from behind victory. Scoring on a 3-yard touchdown with just over 1:20 left in the fourth quarter, the Cyclones would move up in the rankings with the 23-20 victory.

During Big 12 media days, Hall mentioned how in Ames, the team has a "Five-Star Culture" instead of five-star players. Inside the Cyclones' team store, fans can buy a custom "Five-Star Culture" t-shirt thanks to the new NIL deals

Maybe the talent has regressed despite 19 starters returning from the 9-3 Fiesta Bowl roster in 2020. Hall, however, hasn't.

"Breece Hall is a great back," defensive lineman Keondre Coburn said. "He looks for your mistakes, I'll say that. He's really good at that. if you're not in your gap, if you're not in your hole, you're not winning your one-on-ones, he's going to take advantage of that."

Mistakes come few and far between for 6-foot-1 Hall. It's propelled him to a Big 12-leading 985 yards, ranking him sixth nationally among all FBS players. His 12 rushing touchdowns rank first in conference play and is tied for eighth in the country.

The problem for the Horns in that aspect is their inability to contain the run. This year, Texas is allowing 206.5 rushing yards per game. Only 12 other FBS programs are giving up more yards.

Sarkisian doesn't believe the problem is in the scheme, but rather Texas' inability to get off the block.

"We're really challenging our guys to get violent at the point of attack, use really good technique in getting off blocks and making tackles," Sarkisian said.

Texas hopes to eliminate a player from reaching the triple-digits in rushing. Since facing TCU, at least one running back has rushed for over 100 yards per outing, including Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks reaching the 200-marker with his 35-yard touchdown run in the closing second of the Red River Showdown.

Hall reaching the 100 mark is like clockwork these days. He's done it five times since the start of the new season. The only player in the conference with more? Texas' Bijan Robinson with six.

No surprise, Sarkisian can see similarities in both players.

"When I talk a lot about Bijan and what he provides for us, it's very similar praise," Sarkisian said of. "The versatility of their game, their ability to shoulder the load, when it's a run it all day game, they can run it.

"It's a pretty fair compliment to both of them."

Sarkisian pointed out all week that Hall is the point of interest, but not the only weapon. Quarterback Brock Purdy is the all-time leader in program history with 31 wins. Tight end Charlie Kolar is coming off an All-American season.

Force them to win on Saturday. Take Hall out of the game. Limit the carries and make the passing attack find ways to win.

It's not just the formula to winning against the Cyclones, but it's the knockout punch against Hall. Maybe it's the way to win against everyone this season?

"We can't give him a chance to react to what we're doing," Overshown said.

