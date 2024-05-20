Texas Longhorns Climb D1Baseball Rankings After Kansas Sweep
Ending their 2024 regular season against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns wanted to head into postseason play with as much momentum as possible. On top of that, they entered the series against the Jayhawks with an outside chance at moving up to the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
While the latter did not ultimately occur, the former did. Taking care of business against a strong Kansas squad, the Longhorns picked up their first sweep of a conference series. Coming at the right time, it put them on a three-game winning streak heading into their conference tournament opener on Tuesday night.
As a result of their sweep of the Jayhawks, the Longhorns rose ever so slightly in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings from No. 25 overall to No. 24. This bump in the standings comes just one week after reclaiming a spot in the poll for the first time since the middle of March, when they dropped out after a rough stretch.
These rankings ultimately don't play a role in where the Longhorns will be heading for a regional come Selection Sunday, but they do show that they are heating up at the right time. Much like last year when they closed the season hot, they were the No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables Regional and ultimately swept their way to a Super Regional matchup against Stanford.
Unfortunately, they came up one game short of making it back to Omaha and the College World Series for the 39th time in program history. If they can stay hot, however, and keep up this momentum that they've built with their late-season surge? Don't be surprised if they play their way to another Super Regional berth, and potentially a trip back to the College World Series.