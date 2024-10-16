Texas Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Named To Coach of The Year Award Watchlist
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been named to he Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.
The Bryant Awards were established to recognize coaching excellence across college football while raising funds for the American Heart Association. The award is named after Bear Bryant, who coached the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1958 to 1982 and is to this day considered one of the greatest coaches in college football history.
Sarkisian is among 27 coaches included in the watch list, including seven from the Southeastern Conference.
Texas' upcoming opponent Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart was also named to the list, as well as the Longhorns' last non-conference opponent ULM's Bryant Vincent. Two other coaches in Texas' schedules are in the watch list in Texas A&M's Mike Elko and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, who's lead the Commodores to back-to-back conference wins.
This is the 39th year in which the award is presented, and this time it'll be announced live in Houston's Post Oak Hotel on Jan. 22, 2025.
The 2024 Watch List:
Bret Bielema – University of Illinois
Matt Campbell – Iowa State University
Jamey Chadwell – Liberty University
Curt Cignetti – Indiana University
Mario Cristobal – University of Miami
Spencer Danielson – Boise State University
Ryan Day – Ohio State University
Kalen DeBoer – University of Alabama
Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State University
Mike Elko – Texas A&M University
James Franklin – Pennsylvania State University
Marcus Freeman – University of Notre Dame
Josh Heupel – University of Tennessee
Brian Kelly – Louisiana State University
Chris Klieman – Kansas State University
Dan Lanning – University of Oregon
Rhett Lashlee – Southern Methodist University
Clark Lea – Vanderbilt University
Joey McGuire – Texas Tech University
Jeff Monken – United States Military Academy (Army)
Pat Narduzzi – University of Pittsburgh
Brian Newberry – United States Naval Academy (Navy)
Steve Sarkisian – University of Texas
Kalani Sitake – Brigham Young University
Kirby Smart – University of Georgia
Dabo Swinney – Clemson University
Bryant Vincent – University of Louisiana Monroe