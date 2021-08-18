Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Projection: Who's Winning Jobs?

With their first scrimmage now in the books, which players are winning jobs across the defense?

The Texas Longhorns have just wrapped up their first scrimmage of fall camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles have gained some clarity

With such a high amount of turnover, including a host of incoming and outgoing transfers on the defensive side of the ball, it is hard to get a grasp on the Longhorns in prospects for 2021.

However, after getting an on-field look at the talent they have on that side of the ball, Sarkisian for the first time since spring football, things are beginnings to shake out.

With that in mind, it's time to take a look at LonghornsCountry's post-spring depth chart projection for the defense.

Defensive Tackle (3 Tech)

DT 1) Alfred Collins, Soph. OR Moro Ojomo, JR.

DT 3) Vernon Broughton, Soph.

Alfred Collins exploded onto the scene last season for Texas and became one of the team's most impactful defensive lineman. He should play a critical role in Kwiatkowski's new scheme.

Moro Ojomo also has the potential to be a major difference-maker for the Longhorns and should be a factor in rotation with Collins

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

NT 1) Keondre Coburn, JR. OR T'Vondre Sweat, JR.

NT 3) Sawyer Goram-Welch, FR.

As the big space fillers in the middle, Keondre Coburn and T'Vondre Sweat will compete for the starting job in the fall.

Like with the three-technique spot, this pair should form a dominant rotation.

EDGE OLB (Jack)

OLB 1) Ben Davis, SR.

OLB 2) Ovie Oghoufo, JR

OLB 3) Jacoby Jones, SR.

Senior Jacoby Jones looks to be a candidate to fill one of the defensive end spots in Kwiatkowski's defense, but it has so far been incoming transfer Ben Davis's job to lose. Edge rusher transfer Ovie Oghoufo could challenge here as well.

Linebacker (Mike)

MLB 1) Luke Brockermeyer, SR.

MLB 2) David Gbenda, Soph.

MLB 3) Devin Richardson, Soph.

With the exit of Juwan Mitchell, this will be a position to watch during fall camp, as Luke Brockermeyer and incoming New Mexico State transfer Devin Richardson compete for the starting job.

At the moment, Brockermeyer seems to be ahead due to his understanding of the system.

Linebacker (Will)

WLB 1) DaMarvion Overshown, SR.

WLB 2) Jaylan Ford, Soph.

The 2021 Texas Longhorns defense will be led by DaMarvion Overshown each and every Saturday next season. Overshown will be the star of the Longhorns front seven.

Outside Linebacker (Jack)

OLB 1) Ray Thornton, SR.

OLB 2) Price Dorbah, Soph.

Ray Thornton transferred from LSU to Texas with the intention of being one of the team's starting edge rushers. At the moment, the job is his.

Former Highland Park standout Prince Dorbah has also had a very impressive camp and will compete for a starting job.

Cornerback

CB 1) D'Shawn Jamison, SR.

CB 2) Kitan Crawford, Soph.

CB 3) Jahdae Barron, Soph.

D'Shawn Jamison is the best corner on the roster and will likely be the go-to guy every week to match up with the opposition's best pass-catcher. Crawford will provide solid depth.

Cornerback

CB 1) Josh Thompson, SR.

CB 2) Darion Dunn, SR.

CB 3) Kitan Crawford, Soph.

Josh Thompson and transfer Darion Dunn are still competing for the starting roles. this far into fall camp, that battle is yet to be fully decided, though Thompson may have the edge.

Nickle Cornerback

NCB 1) Jerrin Thompson, Soph.

NCB 2) Chris Adimora, JR.

NCB 3) Anthony Cook, SR.

Jerrin Thompson played well when given the opportunity at nickel during camp, and seems in line to start.

Chris Adimora was the nickel cornerback under Chris Ash last season, but it remains to be seen how he will be used under Kwiatkowski. This will be a battle to watch as Kwiatkowski's scheme reveals itself throughout the fall.

Free Safety

FS 1) Brendan Schooler, SR.

FS 2) J.D. Coffey, FR.

Following the loss of Caden Sterns to the next level, the free safety spot is one of the thinnest spots in the secondary for Texas in terms of experience.

With a new staff, Brenden Schooler was moved to this spot and has looked impressive. Schooler now seems to be the choice here, but this will be another interesting battle to watch through fall camp.

JD Coffey should serve as the second string.

Strong Safety

SS 1) B.J. Foster, SR.

SS 2) Tyler Owens, JR.

B.J. Foster is the returning starter at strong safety and was thought to have the edge heading into the spring. As of now, that thought remains in fall camp.

