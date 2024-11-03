Texas Longhorns Legend D.J. Augustin Posts Heartfelt Retirement Message
Texas Longhorns men's basketball legend D.J. Augustin officially announced his retirement from the game Sunday after a 15-year professional career.
Augustine, who played two seasons at Texas, is regarded as one of the best players in program history. The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft shared a lengthy retirement message on Instagram that also featured an impressive highlight video. Whether intentional or not, the opening image on his highlight video also featured former Texas teammate Kevin Durant.
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long. Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court. From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way.I want to thank my wife for making every house a home, my children for being my motivation, my parents for their sacrifices, my sisters and my family for their unwavering support. I’m thankful for my teammates for the brotherhood we share. To my coaches and staff, thank you for your guidance. To the fans, your love and support has made this journey unforgettable. As I walk into the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values that basketball has taught me: resilience, hard work, and dedication.I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love. Thank you for being apart of my story."
In two seasons at Texas, Augustin started all 73 games he appeared in while averaging 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.
The Charlotte Bobcats selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, which jumpstarted a lengthy career that saw Augustin become one of the more reliable veteran guards in the league. He spent time with the Bobcats, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Most of his action came with the Magic. He played 291 career regular-season games in Orlando while averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.
