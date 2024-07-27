Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian and Wife Loreal Jointly File for Divorce
Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal, are filing for divorce after four years of marriage, with the couple announcing the news on Instagram Friday night.
The statement posted to social media highlighted the fact that they both endure busy personal schedules and that the separation will give them the opportunity to focus on their careers.
"After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce," it read. "We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together. Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."
The two became the Sarkisians back in 2020 when Steve was the offensive coordinator at Alabama, taking the head coaching job at Texas the year after. Loreal has since been one of Steve's biggest supporters in Austin.
Loreal currently works as a wardrobe stylist but had her shining moment as a track star at North Carolina A&T before becoming an assistant coach at USC in 2013, just a year before Steve showed up.
On the other hand, Steve has been preparing for the football team's fourth training camp ahead of their SEC debut season. Recent polls and media have placed an extensive amount of pressure on the Longhorns to make an immediate successful first run, projecting Texas to finish second in the league under Georgia.
The Sarkisians hope to make the process as smooth as possible, especially with the start of the football season just a month away, both looking to enter a new era while still maintaining a personal friendship.
"While we appreciate all the love and encouragement we have received, we kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this transition as we embark on this new chapter in our lives," they said.