Texas Longhorns Hosting Utah Punter for Transfer Portal Visit, Per Report
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly wasting no time trying to address the punter position in preparation for next season.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns are hosting Utah Utes transfer punter Jack Bouwmeester for a visit on Thursday. True freshman Michael Kern has been Texas' primary punter this season but it's clear the Longhorns are looking to add more experience and talent at that spot.
Bouwmeester brings exactly that. He was named to the 2023 Pac-12 First Team last year before earning 2024 Big 12 Second Team honors this season.
A Bendigo, Australia native, Bouwmeester began his career at Michigan State in 2019 but played sparingly. Once he made his way to Utah, he broke out as an All-Conference punter. He played in all 39 games during his three seasons with the Utes, totaling 154 punts for 6,711 yards for a long of 64 in that span. This included just nine touchbacks and 60 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also had one carry for 14 yards in 2022 and has never had a punt blocked.
The Texas kicking game has been inconsistent at times this season. Kicker Bert Auburn has struggled from range, which ultimately hurt the Longhorns in the SEC Championship. Kern has battled some injury issues, possibly resulting in some of his less-desireable punts. Ian Ratliff took over for Kern briefly and had some struggles.
This season, Kern has punted 31 times for 1,255 yards with a long of 52. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Kern prior to the regular-season opener against Colorado State.
"He'll be on the field. Well, hopefully he's not on the field," Sarkisian said with a laugh. "But Michael Kern, I've been very impressed. I think early on, he had a little bit of the freshman jitters. I thought that coach (Jeff) Banks did a great job with him. He's a guy that I think is operating at a high level for us right now."
No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21.
