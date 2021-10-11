    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

    The Longhorns could be without a pair of key contributors for an extended period of time after being injured in the Red River Showdown
    Author:

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat

    Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns either, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington and edge rusher Jacoby Jones both falling victim to injuries during the game. 

    And on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the worst, with both players set to undergo surgery and expected to miss an extended period of time with their respective injuries. 

    Jones went down with a foot injury early in the game against Oklahoma and was immediately sent to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the contest. 

    Whittington meanwhile suffered a clavicle injury late in the fourth quarter, as the Longhorns were making their attempt to regain the lead. 

    With the two impact players now out, the Longhorns will have to find players to step up and replace their production from elsewhere on the roster. 

    One name mentioned on the defensive side of the ball by Sarkisian on Monday was that of sophomore Alfred Collins, who has been one of the more impressive Texas defensive players over the last two weeks. 

    On the other side of the ball, receivers Marcus Washington and Kelvontay Dixon were also specifically named by Sark as the potential replacements for Whittington's production.

    The Longhorns will have to find their answers soon, however, with an undefeated Oklahoma State team scheduled to come into to Austin next weekend. 

