Longhorns Star DB Jahdae Barron Returns vs. Kansas State After Injury

Before traveling to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple, the Texas Longhorns were already thin in the secondary, and even thinner at the nickel corner spot.

And in the first quarter, for a moment, it seemed that they took yet another hit at the spot, with star nickel corner Jahdae Barron being forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

Luckily for the Horns, Barron has returned to the lineup.

One of the Longhorns' biggest playmakers on the defensive side of the football, Barron entered the game fourth on the team in tackles with 48 total stops.

Barron is also tied for the team lead with two interceptions for the season, one of which he took back for a touchdown, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.

On the depth chart, true freshman walk-on Michael Taffe is listed as the next up at the position, with Jaylon Gilbeau not making the trip to Manhattan.

However, Taffe was already filling in for another injured Longhorn start in the secondary, Anthony Cook, meaning the Longhorns will have some shuffling to do on the back end.

Now that Barron is back in the game, some of that damage has been mitigated.

