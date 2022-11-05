Skip to main content

Longhorns Star DB Jahdae Barron Returns vs. Kansas State After Injury

The Texas Longhorns are down one starter in Jahdae Barron, at what is already a very thin position.

Before traveling to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple, the Texas Longhorns were already thin in the secondary, and even thinner at the nickel corner spot.

And in the first quarter, for a moment, it seemed that they took yet another hit at the spot, with star nickel corner Jahdae Barron being forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury. 

Luckily for the Horns, Barron has returned to the lineup.

One of the Longhorns' biggest playmakers on the defensive side of the football, Barron entered the game fourth on the team in tackles with 48 total stops.

Barron is also tied for the team lead with two interceptions for the season, one of which he took back for a touchdown, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.

On the depth chart, true freshman walk-on Michael Taffe is listed as the next up at the position, with Jaylon Gilbeau not making the trip to Manhattan. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dshawn jamison ryan watts 3211
Play
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Ewers Find Xavier Worthy for TD, Longhorns Lead Kansas State 21-10

The Texas Longhorns look to keep their Big 12 hopes alive against the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday in Manhattan.

By Zach Dimmitt
holland
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment from 2023 In-State Talent Ron Holland

The Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment from Duncanville forward Ron Holland on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian 211
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Wildcats Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff predicts the outcome of Saturday's Texas Longhorns-Kansas State Wildcats game.

By Matthew Postins

However, Taffe was already filling in for another injured Longhorn start in the secondary, Anthony Cook, meaning the Longhorns will have some shuffling to do on the back end. 

Now that Barron is back in the game, some of that damage has been mitigated. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

dshawn jamison ryan watts 3211
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Ewers Find Xavier Worthy for TD, Longhorns Lead Kansas State 21-10

The Texas Longhorns look to keep their Big 12 hopes alive against the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday in Manhattan.

By Zach Dimmitt
holland
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Land Commitment from 2023 In-State Talent Ron Holland

The Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment from Duncanville forward Ron Holland on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian 211
Football

Longhorns vs. Wildcats Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff predicts the outcome of Saturday's Texas Longhorns-Kansas State Wildcats game.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns 'Focusing on Task at Hand' Ahead of Matchup With Kansas State

While Texas can still make the Big 12 championship game, Steve Sarkisian is making sure the Longhorns focus on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
DCSF
Football

Defending Deuce: Why Kansas State RB Could Spell Trouble For Texas' Defense

Deuce Vaughn is a human highlight reel ready to unload against Texas.

By Cole Thompson
marcus 3
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Brace for Season Opening Challenge against UTEP

Texas Longhorns are set to begin the season with a stiff test against UTEP.

By Adam Glick
Bijan Robinson
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 10 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 10 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Arterio Morris
Men's Basketball

Longhorns’ Arterio Morris Talks His Collegiate ‘Wake-Up Call,' Ongoing Legal Process

Texas Longhorns guard Arterio Morris has been a topic of controversy headed into his freshman season.

By Zach Dimmitt