Longhorns Land Commitment From Standout 2022 DT

Steve Sarkisian added yet another impressive name to his 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday, when Houston North Shore defensive tackle prospect Kristopher Ross committed to the program.

"First, I want to thank god for allowing me to be in this position and my family for the support throughout this process," Ross said in a statement on Twitter. "I especially want to thank my mom for raising me and being my number one supporter through any and everything. Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates for making me a better person. Today is a tough day for me with it being the day that my father passed on. I know he is very proud of me and I wouldn't be here without him. I have been honored by all of the great programs and universities that have offered me an opportunity to pursue my dreams. I have met a lot of great coaches who have influenced me in more ways than they will ever know. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Texas. Hook'em."

Tuesday held special significance to Ross and his family, as it was the anniversary of his father's passing.

READ MORE: Longhorns In The Mix For The Next Manning?

Ross becomes the first defensive lineman to commit to Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, as well as the fourth player on the defensive side of the ball, following cornerback Jaylon Gilbeau of Port Arthur Memorial, linebacker Trevell Johnson of Arlington Martin, and safety Bryan Allen Jr. of Aledo.

Named as a first-team all-district selection in his junior season in 2020, Ross helped lead the Mustangs to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division I 6A state semifinals, where his team fell to Cade Klubnik and the eventual state champion Austin Westlake Chaparrals.

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

Ross held 12 total FBS offers and committed to the Longhorns over the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, USC, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Arizona State, among others.

What do you think of the Longhorns' QB battle this spring? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?