NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Land Commitment From Standout 2022 DT

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns added another commitment to the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday
Author:
Publish date:

Steve Sarkisian added yet another impressive name to his 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday, when Houston North Shore defensive tackle prospect Kristopher Ross committed to the program.

"First, I want to thank god for allowing me to be in this position and my family for the support throughout this process," Ross said in a statement on Twitter. "I especially want to thank my mom for raising me and being my number one supporter through any and everything. Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates for making me a better person. Today is a tough day for me with it being the day that my father passed on. I know he is very proud of me and I wouldn't be here without him. I have been honored by all of the great programs and universities that have offered me an opportunity to pursue my dreams. I have met a lot of great coaches who have influenced me in more ways than they will ever know. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Texas. Hook'em."

Tuesday held special significance to Ross and his family, as it was the anniversary of his father's passing. 

READ MORE: Longhorns In The Mix For The Next Manning?

Ross becomes the first defensive lineman to commit to Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, as well as the fourth player on the defensive side of the ball, following cornerback Jaylon Gilbeau of Port Arthur Memorial, linebacker Trevell Johnson of Arlington Martin, and safety Bryan Allen Jr. of Aledo.

Named as a first-team all-district selection in his junior season in 2020, Ross helped lead the Mustangs to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division I 6A state semifinals, where his team fell to Cade Klubnik and the eventual state champion Austin Westlake Chaparrals. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

Ross held 12 total FBS offers and committed to the Longhorns over the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, USC, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Arizona State, among others. 

What do you think of the Longhorns' QB battle this spring? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

kristopher-ross-2
News

Longhorns Land Commitment From Standout 2022 DT

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns added another commitment to the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday

USATSI_15271764
News

Longhorns WR Jake Smith Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

The Texas Longhorns had a major setback in their first spring football practice on Tuesday, when slot wide receiver Jake Smith suffered a broken foot

GettyImages-1293707538
Football

Sarkisian Ready for Longhorns QBs to "Show On The Field" What They Can Do

Steve Sarkisian is ready for the first spring practice as a head coach at Texas

USATSI_15376014
News

Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

With spring football officially beginning for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at a way-too-early projection for the team's depth chart on the defensive side of the ball

USATSI_15377467
News

Seven Longhorns to Miss Spring Football With Injuries

The Texas Longhorns begin spring football camp on Monday, but are to be without seven players for its duration

USATSI_13859222
News

Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

With spring football officially beginning for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at way-too-early projection for the team's depth chart, starting with the offensive side of the ball.

GettyImages-1166604383
News

Recruiting Tracker: Elite Florida DE Lists Longhorns In Top-8

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

shaka
News

Should Texas Longhorns Fire Shaka Smart?

"There are very few losses in sports that lead to an immediate firing,'' one analyst says. "Texas losing to Abilene Christian has to be one of them.''