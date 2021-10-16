    • October 16, 2021
    Texas Star LB DeMarvion Overshown OUT Of OSU Matchup With Injury

    Texas has lost one of its best defenders in the first half of their matchup with Oklahoma State
    The Texas Longhorns entered their Saturday matchup with Oklahoma State, hoping to get back on track after a disastrous showing against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown last week. 

    Unfortunately for the Horns, those hopes took a significant hit in the first quarter, when Texas star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was forced to leave the game with an injury. 

    Already shorthanded after the loss of Jack/Edge linebacker Jacoby Jones following his injury against Oklahoma last weekend, Texas now loses another starter in the front seven. 

    Overshown was able to jog off of the field under his own power but was immediately taken to the locker room for further evaluation. 

    Upon emerging from the locker room, Overshown would make his way to the Longhorns sideline in street clothes, signifying the end of his day. 

    In replacement of Overshown, Texas would turn to back up linebackers Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda, though Ford received most of the snaps in the first half. 

    Before exiting the game, Overshown had four tackles on the afternoon.

    Despite the injury, however, The Texas defense has managed to hold old the Oklahoma State offense to just two field goals, and have given up just 156 total yards to the Cowboys. 

    This is a developing news story and will be updated. 

