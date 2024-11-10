Texas Longhorns Look To Future After Blowout Victory
It's appears that the Texas Longhorns have weathered the storm.
After an inconsistent stretch that featured a loss to Georgia and a close call against Vanderbilt, the Longhorns played up to their potential in a 49-17 thrashing of the Florida Gators. The offense, defense and special teams all played well, and most importantly, they all fed off each other's success. The Gators may not be world-beaters, but the Longhorns, who jumped out to a 42-0 lead early in the second half, made them look like downright amateurs.
"There definitely might have been a little bump," quarterback Quinn Ewers said postgame. "But again, we're just trying to go 1-0 every week and try to be us every week. If we take it one week at a time I think we're gonna be in a good spot."
Texas' victory was important not only as a confidence-booster, but in the SEC race as well.
Thanks to losses by Georgia and LSU later Saturday, the Longhorns now control their own destiny for the SEC Championship Game. They're one of three teams with one loss in conference play alongside Tennessee and Texas A&M, and because they play the latter to close the regular season, they will make it to Atlanta if they win out.
"I think it's big for us for sure," Ewers said. "The coaches were saying they remember the games in November, so let's just continue to play our game and continue to win these games."
Of course, winning out is far easier said than done. Texas travels to face Arkansas next week, followed by a home match against Kentucky and finally the aforementioned road trip to Texas A&M. The Longhorns should be favored in all those games, but again, they have to play their best to win.
After a performance like Saturday's, though, it's hard not to feel very confident in this team.
