Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Projection: A Look Inside

With their first scrimmage now in the books, which players are winning jobs across the offense?

The Texas Longhorns have just finished their first scrimmage of fall football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles have gained some clarity.

With such a high amount of turnover, including at some of the most important positions on the roster, Sarkisian has had his work cut out for him over the last few months.

However, the Longhorns are still loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball and will enter the 2021 season complete with their very own Heisman Trophy candidate, as well as a plethora of weapons to feed the ball to all over the field.

With that in mind, it's time to take a look at LonghornsCountry's depth chart projection for the offense following the teams first fall scrimmage.

Quarterback

QB 1) Hudson Card, Soph., OR Casey Thompson, JR.

Arguably Steve Sarkisian's toughest and most important decision of the spring, and maybe of his career, the quarterback battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card is still up in the air.

Card appears to have a slight edge at the moment, however, running with the ones in the last two practices following the first scrimmage.

Running Back

RB 1) Bijan Robinson, Soph.

RB 2) Roschon Johnson, Jr.

RB 3) Keilan Robinson, Soph.

Without a doubt the Longhorns' strongest position heading into the spring, Texas will enter 2021 with one of the top running back rooms in all of college football. Bijan Robinson, who exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, is a legitimate Heisman Trophy favorite. Roschon Johnson is arguably the best number two back in the country.

Wide Receiver (X)

WR 1) Xavier Worthy, FR.

WR 2) Troy Omeire, Soph.

Troy Omeire nearly started last season as a true freshman were it not for an unfortunate injury. In the spring game, Omeire showed glimpses of how special he can be. He is now fully healthy this fall and looks the part.

However, Worthy has been one of, if not the most impressive newcomer of fall camp, and has been running with the first unit as of late.

Wide Receiver (Z)

WR 1) Joshua Moore, JR.

WR 2) Marcus Washington, JR.

Joshua Moore finished as the team's leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He showed glimpses of his explosiveness on Saturday and should be in line for a breakout season in 2021.

Washington will provide solid depth at the position as well.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

WR 1) Jordan Whittington, Soph.

WR 2) Kelvontay Dixon, FR.

Jake Smith is now gone, and the door to the starting slot spot has been opened to sophomore, Jordan Whittington, who had arguably the best spring camp of any wideout.

Tight End

TE 1) Cade Brewer, SR. OR Jared Wiley, JR.

TE 2) Gunnar Helm, FR.

TE 3) Ja'Tavion Sanders, FR.

Tight end was an interesting position to watch heading entering the fall, where returning starter Cade Brewer had the inside track to keep his position. Where things got interesting is in the backup position, where Jared Wiley and Gunnar Helm both emerged as contenders to actually unseat Brewer this spring. Wiley has pulled ahead of Helm in that chase. This battle will likely continue through the fall.

Incoming freshman athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders could also end up making an impact in the fall, should he grasp the scheme and playbook.

Left Tackle

LT 1) Christian Jones, JR.

LT 2) Andrej Karic, Soph.

With the exit of Sam Cosmi to the NFL, the Longhorns left tackle spot is one of the biggest questions heading into the spring. After the opt-out of Cosmi in November, Andrej Karic filled in as Sam Ehlinger's blindside protector and was solid in that time. However, the position looked fragile during the spring game. Jones has been working the most at the starting spot this fall.

Left Guard

LG 1) Denzel Okafor, SR.

LG 2) Hayden Conner, FR.

Denzel Okafor entered the spring as the team's returning starter at right guard, but has been seeing time at left guard this fall.

Center

C 1) Jake Majors, Soph.

C 2) Logan Parr, FR.

Jake Majors slid into the starting center spot last season following the injury to Derek Kerstetter and impressed in his time there. He will likely hold on to this spot entering fall camp.

Right Guard

RG 1) Junior Angilau, JR.

RG 2) Tope Imade, SR.

Returning right guard starter Junior Angilau seems to have flipped positions along the front with Okafor but retains a starting spot.

Right Tackle

RT 1) Derek Kerstetter, SR.

RT 2) Andrej Karic, Soph.

He did not participate in the spring, so obviously, health will be a major factor here, but Derek Kerstetter seems fully healthy and is the likely favorite to take the right tackle spot in 2021. Before his season was cut short by a brutal injury, Kerstetter was one of the team's top offensive linemen.

If Kerstetter does start on the right side, Andrej Karic will likely slide in as the backup or swing tackle.

