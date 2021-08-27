Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Set, With One Exception

With season opener quickly approaching, the Longhorns have set their depth chart on offense -- mostly

The Texas Longhorns are just days away from their first season opener against Lousiana on September 4 under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple positions on offense appear to be set, per Horns247's Chip Brown.

With such a high amount of turnover, including at some of the most important positions on the roster, Sarkisian has had his work cut out for him over the last few months.

However, there is still one glaring omission from the list of Longhorns starters -- the quarterback position -- which Sarkisian has yet to officially reveal.

With that in mind, here is where the Longhorns are reportedly leaning for their starting lineup heading into Saturday's mock game.

Quarterback

QB 1) Hudson Card, Soph., OR Casey Thompson, JR.

Arguably Steve Sarkisian's toughest and most important decision of the spring, and maybe of his career, the quarterback battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card has still yet to be officially decided.

LonghornsCountry.com sources have indicated that Card has the edge at the moment. However, that does not mean the race is over.

Running Back

RB 1) Bijan Robinson, Soph.

Without a doubt the Longhorns' strongest position heading into the spring, Texas will enter 2021 with one of the top running back rooms in all of college football. Bijan Robinson, who exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, is a legitimate Heisman Trophy favorite. Roschon Johnson is arguably the best number two back in the country.

Wide Receiver (X)

Xavier Worthy, FR.

Arguably the most impressive receiver in all of fall camp for the Longhorns, Worthy has impressed with his physical abilities, his work ethic, and his ability to absorb the playbook. Worthy has No. 1 receiver potential, and will likely be backed up by Troy Omeire.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Joshua Moore, JR.

Joshua Moore finished as the team's leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He showed glimpses of his explosiveness on Saturday and should be in line for a breakout season in 2021.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Jordan Whittington, Soph.

Jake Smith is now gone, and the door to the starting slot spot has been opened to sophomore, Jordan Whittington. Assuming his health, Whittington could have a breakout season.

Tight End

Cade Brewer, SR

Tight end was an interesting position to watch heading entering the fall, where returning starter Cade Brewer looks to be keeping his starting position.

Things got interesting in the backup position, where Jared Wiley and Gunnar Helm both emerged as contenders to unseat Brewer. Wiley has pulled ahead of Helm in that chase. This battle will likely continue through the fall.

Incoming freshman athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders could also end up making an impact in the fall, should he grasp the scheme and playbook.

Left Tackle

Christian Jones, JR.

With the exit of Sam Cosmi to the NFL, the Longhorns left tackle spot is one of the biggest questions heading into the spring. Jones has been working the most at the starting spot this fall and looks to have the job.

Left Guard

Denzel Okafor, SR.

Denzel Okafor entered the spring as the team's returning starter at right guard but has been seeing time at left guard this fall.

Center

Jake Majors, Soph.

Jake Majors slid into the starting center spot last season and was impressive in his time there. He holds onto that spot heading into week 1.

Right Guard

Junior Angilau, JR.

Returning right guard starter Junior Angilau seems to have flipped positions along the front with Okafor but retains a starting spot.

Right Tackle

Derek Kerstetter, SR.

Derek Kerstetter is fully healthy and will occupy the right tackle spot. Before his season was cut short by a brutal injury, Kerstetter was one of the team's top offensive linemen.

