Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners Want To Join SEC?

Are Texas and Oklahoma about to jump ship and join SEC? According to a report, that move could be on the verge of reality

The Texas Longhorns have always been one of the most powerful programs and influential programs in college sports.

And now, they could be on the verge of creating yet another seismic shift in the landscape of the major sports, with the Longhorns and their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, reportedly in talks with the South Eastern Conference in regards to joining the league.

According to the report, an announcement on the potentially game-changing conference re-alignment could come in just weeks.

"I bet they would," Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said of the potential merger at SEC Media Days. "I'm just worried about A&M. Listen, we got the greatest league of all. ... I'll control what I want to control here."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on the Chronicles report.

The potential re-alignment, which would increase the size of the SEC from 14 to 16 teams, would also reunite the Longhorns and the Sooners with former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri, who left to join the SEC after the 2011 season.

Once one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football, the Longhorns and the Aggies have not faced off of the field since 2011 when the Longhorns went into College Station and escaped with a 27-25 win, thanks to a Justin Tucker field goal as the clock expired.

The Longhorns have since led the all-time series over A&M 76-37-5, winning three of the last four matchups between the two teams.

"Right now, that decision was made a long time ago and we have no control over it," Fisher said of the split this spring. "There were some things done there that are water under the bridge and I don't know what all of that was but I know right now there's no way that's going to happen for ten years or so. In that time, if that's what is best for A&M we'll do it. We'll do what's best for A&M."

Since then, the Longhorns have mostly struggled to find success on the field, while the Aggies have made substantial progress -- particularly in the last three years under their new head coach, Jimbo Fisher.

Now, complete with their own new head coach hiring in Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns look to follow suit and potentially rain on the Aggies' SEC parade.

