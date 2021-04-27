Texas Longhorns Post-Spring Defensive Depth Chart Projection

With spring football now over for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at a post-spring projection for the team's depth chart on the defensive side of the ball

The Texas Longhorns have just wrapped up their first spring football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles have gained some clarity

With such a high amount of turnover, especially on the defensive side of the ball, things are looking uncertain for the Longhorns in 2021.

However, after getting their first on-field look at the talent they have on that side of the ball, Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski can finally begin to curate their defensive scheme around their talent

With that in mind, it's time to take a look at LonghornsCountry's post-spring depth chart projection for the defense.

Defensive Tackle (3 Tech)

DT 1) Alfred Collins, Soph. OR Moro Ojomo, JR.

DT 3) Vernon Broughton, Soph.

Alfred Collins exploded onto the scene last season for Texas and became one of the team's most impactful defensive lineman. He should play a critical role in Kwiatkowski's new scheme.

Moro Ojomo, on the other hand, was one of the most impactful players during the Orange-White scrimmage, finishing the game with three sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

The pair should form a dynamic rotation, and be a handful for opposing offensive lines going forward.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

NT 1) Keondre Coburn, JR. OR T'Vondre Sweat, JR.

NT 3) Sawyer Goram-Welch, FR.

As the big space fillers in the middle, Keondre Coburn and T'Vondre Sweat will compete for the starting job in the fall. This spring, however, it was Coburn's show, with Sweat missing the entirety of the camp while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Like with the three-technique spot, this pair should form a dominant rotation.

Defensive End

DE 1) Ben Davis, SR.

DE 2) Jacoby Jones, SR.

DE 3) Jett Bush, JR.

Senior Jacoby Jones looks to be a candidate to fill one of the defensive end spots in Kwiatkowski's defense, but incoming transfer Ben Davis should also challenge for this role in the fall.

Junior Jett Bush also flashed in the spring game, finishing with three sacks.

Linebacker (Mike)

MLB 1) David Gbenda, Soph.

MLB 2) Devin Richardson, Soph.

With the exit of Juwan Mitchell, this will be a position to watch during fall camp, as David Gbenda and incoming New Mexico State transfer Devin Richardson compete for the starting job.

Linebacker (Will)

WLB 1) DaMarvion Overshown, SR.

WLB 2) Jaden Hullaby, FR.

The 2021 Texas Longhorns defense will be led by DaMarvion Overshown each and every Saturday next season. However, the senior missed the entirety of this spring recovering from an offseason shoulder procedure. Overshown will be ready to return by mid-late summer.

Outside Linebacker (Jack)

OLB 1) Ray Thornton, SR.

OLB 2) Price Dorbah, Soph.

OLB 3) Ovie Oghoufo

Ray Thornton transferred from LSU to Texas with the intention of being one of the team's starting edge rushers. At least until the transfers of edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo is completed, that is still expected to be the case. Once Oghoufo is cleared to play, he could challenge here.

Former Highland Park standout Prince Dorbah also had a very impressive camp and spring scrimmage and will compete for a starting job.

Cornerback

CB 1) D'Shawn Jamison, SR.



CB 2) Jahdae Barron, Soph.

CB 3) Jamier Johnson, FR.

D'Shawn Jamison is the best corner on the roster and will likely be the go-to guy every week to match up with the opposition's best pass-catcher. Barron and Johnson will provide depth for Jamison.

Cornerback

CB 1) Josh Thompson, SR. OR Darion Dunn, SR.

CB 3) Kitan Crawford, Soph.

The battle for the starting cornerback spots was one of the most hotly contested in camp, with Josh Thompson and incoming transfer Darion Dunn competing for the starting roles. After the spring, that battle is yet to be decided, though Thompson may have the edge. Crawford will provide solid depth

Nickle Cornerback

NCB 1) Chris Adimora, JR. OR Anthony Cook, SR.

Chris Adimora was the nickel cornerback under Chris Ash last season, but it remains to be seen how he will be used under Kwiatkowski. Adimora is a more physical run defender, while Anthony Cook is better in pass coverage. This will be a battle to watch as Kwiatkowski's scheme reveals itself throughout the fall. As of now, this position is unchanged.

Free Safety

FS 1) Jerrin Thompson, Soph.

FS 2) Tyler Owens, JR.

Following the loss of Caden Sterns to the next level, the free safety spot is one of the thinnest spots in the secondary for Texas in terms of experience. Jerrin Thompson played well when given the opportunity last season. Tyler Owens should serve as the second string.

In his spring game opportunities, Thompson did impress and has eased many concerns on this position moving forward. Although there is still work to do here, Thompson should begin the season as the starter, barring any setbacks.

Strong Safety

SS 1) Brendan Schooler, SR.

SS 2) B.J. Foster, SR.

SS 3) J.D. Coffey, FR.

B.J. Foster is the returning starter at strong safety and was thought to have the edge heading into the spring. However, with a new staff, Brenden Schooler was moved to this spot and looked impressive. Schooler now seems to be the choice here, but this will be another interesting battle to watch through fall camp.

