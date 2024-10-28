Quinn Ewers Responds to Wild Rumors: 'It Was Weird'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns had an eventful week following their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin.
The team faced questions about their legitimacy as a title contender while suddenly facing must-win pressure for their SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes. But in the middle of all that, some head-scratching rumors surrounding quarterback Quinn Ewers popped up on Monday.
247Sports' Instagram account posted a graphic that stated Ewers would be opting out for the remainder of the season in order to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the post was quickly deleted, but had already sent shockwaves across social media despite being a false report.
After Saturday's 27-24 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Ewers was asked about the entire fiasco and admitted it was certainly random to see it all play out.
"Yeah it was pretty random," Ewers said. "I didn't really know where they got that from or whether they got hacked or not. It looked pretty similar to all the edits that they make. It was defintely weird. Not much else to say about it."
247Sports eventually released a statement that their Instagram account had been hacked. Multiple reports from other outlets quickly clarified that the rumor was false. Ewers then posted a video on his Instagram story of Donald Trump saying "Fake News," seemingly calling out the rumors himself.
Ewers was far from perfect against Vanderbilt but still put together a bounce-back performance. He finished 27 of 37 passing for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his picks came off deflected passes. He completed 17 straight passes at one point in the first half.
Ewers and the Longhorns will head into the bye week before hosting the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 9.
