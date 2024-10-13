Texas Longhorns' Quintrevion Wisner Shines in Larger Role
Quintrevion Wisner is starting to cement himself as the Texas Longhorns' leading running back, but based on the way he's playing, one would assume he's a seasoned veteran.
Wisner saw more playing time in the win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28, when fellow running back Jaydon Blue fumbled twice, but his performance Saturday against arch rival Oklahoma really turned some heads. The sophomore rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.3 yards per carry in a 34-3 blowout victory. His personal highlight of the day came late in the second quarter, when he burst through the seam and shook off would-be tacklers for a 43-yard touchdown.
Leaning so much on Wisner wasn't necessarily the game plan, but riding the hot hand is rarely a bad idea.
"The plan for me today was just to come in whenever my number's called," Wisner said postgame, per the Austin American-Statesman. "And do what I did today."
With star back CJ Baxter out for the season, the Longhorns have relied on essentially a running-back-by-committee approach. Wisner, Blue, and freshman Jerrick Gibson have all seen a good amount of action and have all been pretty effective. Of that trio, though, Wisner now averages 6.2 yards per carry on the season compared to Blue's 4.4 and Gibson's 4.7.
Still, this is a very deep backfield, and the Longhorns want to use that depth as much as they can.
"A lot of times, on our team, it's hard to tell the difference between our Ones and our Twos," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "It really is difficult. So, I would argue that they're the same. The running back position isn't much different than the safety position or the linebacker position or the quarterback position."
Texas has its biggest game of the regular season next week against No. 5 Georgia, and whoever leads the team in rushing in that contest could gain the edge going forward.