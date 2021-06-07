Can Texas Make A Push For Elite Georgia De-Commit DT Bear Alexander?

After his recent de-commitment from Georgia, multiple programs, including the Texas Longhorns, will be hot on the trail of Elite defensive tackle, Bear Alexander.

The Texas Longhorns are one of just many programs interested in the services of elite Brewer High School (Fort Worth, TX) defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who is rated as one of the top players in the 2022 class.

On Monday, the race for his signature, which was once thought to be a forgone conclusion, became even more heated, with Alexander de-committing from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs shortly after a visit to Texas A&M.

"I am blessed and appreciative of the opportunities that Georgia has offered me to be a part of the Bulldog family," Alexander wrote in a statement. "The landscape of football has changed tremendously since I last visited with schools, and though still one of my top choices, I am officially de-committing from Georgia and re-opening my recruiting. I want to thank bull dawg nation for all the support over the time of my commitment #GoDawgs."

While Texas A&M is now seemingly positioned as the favorite to land the 6-foot-3 325-pound behemoth, the Longhorns will also be firmly in pursuit of his services as well.

That said, they will have a lot of ground to make up if they are going to make a lasting impression on the already highly sought-after defender.

“I liked coach (Oscar) Giles a lot. Also coach (Tom) Herman. That was one of the places I was looking into,” Alexander told Rivals.com in March. “I do talk to (new D-line coach) Bo Davis and coach Sark. Those are great guys and I feel like they’re going to change that place around. But unfortunately, they came in kind of last-minute so it makes it kind of hard when you haven’t known those guys for quite a while.”

On a positive note, Alexander, who is set to play for his fourth different high school in as many seasons, did name the Longhorns in his list of top schools this past January, alongside the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Minnesota, TCU, Oregon, and LSU.

Either way, as a perfect fit for the nose tackle spot in Pete Kwiatkowski's new defensive scheme in Austin, Alexander will surely be at the center of a highly competitive in-state recruiting battle, that will likely last until the fall.

Alongside Longhorns incoming freshman Ja'Tavion Sanders last season with Denton Ryan, Alexander helped the Raiders helped to an undefeated season and a state title, despite playing just half of the season due to transfer rules.

Alexander also received second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors and was named Texas District 8-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year after his freshman season at Terrell.

