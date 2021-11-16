Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rori Harmon Named Big 12 Women's Newcomer of The Week

    The true freshman averaged 14.5 points per game, and scored a team-high 21, in the Longhorns' win over Stanford
    Author:

    Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon was named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week after helping Texas to a 2-0 start to the season.

    Harmon’s honor came the same day that Texas went soaring in the AP Women’s Top 25, on the strength of the Longhorns’ 61-56 win over Stanford.

    With the victory, the Longhorns moved up from their preseason ranking of No. 25 to their current ranking of No. 12.

    Harmon was a big reason why the Longhorns made that jump.

    Harmon debuted with Texas last week as a true freshman and helped the Longhorns to two victories. Harmon had a big game against Stanford, scoring a team-leading 21 points, along with grabbing five rebounds. In the Longhorns’ season opener, she scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out a team-high eight assists in a 131-36 win over New Orleans. After two games Harmon has a 9.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

    Recommended Articles

    PUUBEMWS4IFIDDEUBCRW2AAWGU
    Play
    News

    Which Longhorns Freshman Won A Big 12 Award?

    The true freshman averaged 14.5 points per game, and scored a team-high 21, in the Longhorns' win over Stanford

    48 seconds ago
    Tom Herman
    Play
    Football

    Former Texas Coach Tom Herman Might Be On The Move

    Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is a candidate to become the next head coach of the Washington Huskies

    6 hours ago
    FB_2bxiUYAAdtnA
    Play
    Football

    Top Texas Target Announces Plans for Decision

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    6 hours ago

    Harmon averaged 14 points per game and 4.5 rebounds last week.

    Texas has another two-game week ahead of it and one of those games is against a ranked team. On Wednesday, the Longhorns host Southeast Missouri in an 11 a.m. game. Then, on Sunday, the Longhorns take to the road to face a Top 25 team for the second straight Sunday, this time No. 16 Tennessee.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    PUUBEMWS4IFIDDEUBCRW2AAWGU
    News

    Which Longhorns Freshman Won A Big 12 Award?

    The true freshman averaged 14.5 points per game, and scored a team-high 21, in the Longhorns' win over Stanford

    48 seconds ago
    Tom Herman
    Football

    Former Texas Coach Tom Herman Might Be On The Move

    Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is a candidate to become the next head coach of the Washington Huskies

    6 hours ago
    FB_2bxiUYAAdtnA
    Football

    Top Texas Target Announces Plans for Decision

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    6 hours ago
    vic-schaefer
    News

    Texas Women Soar, Texas Men Stumble In AP Top 25

    Both Longhorns basketball teams are ranked in the Top 15 of the AP Top 25 after one week of the season

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17161911
    News

    Big 12 Rankings: The "Other" Sooner State School Leads All

    Oklahoma State looks to be the most complete team in the Big 12 entering the final two weeks

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17160052
    Football

    Texas CB Josh Thompson Out For Season; Whittington Return?

    Texas lost arguably the best member of its secondary on Saturday, but could be getting a playmaker back

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17162395
    News

    Longhorns Bijan Robinson Out For Season With Injury

    The Texas Longhorns suffered a major setback late in the game vs. Kansas

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17162288
    News

    Sarkisian Hot Seat or Not, Texas Must Take Look In The Mirror After Kansas Loss

    Steve Sarkisian and the Horns must take a long look at their futures following an overtime loss at home

    Nov 14, 2021