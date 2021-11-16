Which Longhorns Freshman Won A Big 12 Award?

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon was named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week after helping Texas to a 2-0 start to the season.

Harmon’s honor came the same day that Texas went soaring in the AP Women’s Top 25, on the strength of the Longhorns’ 61-56 win over Stanford.

With the victory, the Longhorns moved up from their preseason ranking of No. 25 to their current ranking of No. 12.

Harmon was a big reason why the Longhorns made that jump.

Harmon debuted with Texas last week as a true freshman and helped the Longhorns to two victories. Harmon had a big game against Stanford, scoring a team-leading 21 points, along with grabbing five rebounds. In the Longhorns’ season opener, she scored seven points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out a team-high eight assists in a 131-36 win over New Orleans. After two games Harmon has a 9.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Harmon averaged 14 points per game and 4.5 rebounds last week.

Texas has another two-game week ahead of it and one of those games is against a ranked team. On Wednesday, the Longhorns host Southeast Missouri in an 11 a.m. game. Then, on Sunday, the Longhorns take to the road to face a Top 25 team for the second straight Sunday, this time No. 16 Tennessee.

