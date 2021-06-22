Texas Longhorns WR Jake Smith Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a major piece of their offensive puzzle on Tuesday afternoon

After missing the vast majority of the spring with a foot injury he suffered during the camp's opening workout, Texas Longhorns wideout Jake Smith was expected to be a big part of Steve Sarkisian's offense in the fall.

However, that all changed on Tuesday when Smith elected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

Smith, who was thought to be a front runner for the primary slot receiver in Sarkisian's new offense before his spring practice injury, now joins an extensive list of Longhorns players to enter the portal since the exit of Tom Herman.

Those transfers include linebacker Juwan Mitchell, tight end Malcolm Epps, and running back Keaontay Ingram, among others.

In two seasons with Texas, Smith has had his fair share of injury concerns but has been productive when healthy, appearing in 20 games, and catching 48 passes for 568 yards and nine scores over that time. Smith played in just seven games in 2020.

With Smith now setting out in search of a new home, the Longhorns' depth at wide receiver takes a substantial hit. However, thanks to the emergence of and the hopeful sustainable health of talented wideout Jordan Whittington, that blow will be lessened.

How will the loss of Smith impact Texas? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

