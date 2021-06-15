Rice Owls Offensive Players to Watch Vs Texas Longhorns

Heading home to Austin, the Rice Owls will have several names to watch for offensively in Week 3

Tune-up games are a natural part of any college football season. For Texas, they'll be playing in one the week before their first Big 12 outing.

Texas returns home to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face Rice in Week 3. With two games that could be competitive against Louisiana and Arkansas, Steve Sarkisian might need another week to see what could under center between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.

Mike Bloomgren's squad is coming off a 2-3 record in the Conference USA's limited season. Although a down year, the addition of former Nebraska starter Luke McCaffrey might be enough to pick a few more wins. And with three key names returning offensively, will this be enough for Rice to pull off the upset?

Likely no, but never say never on any given Saturday.

Make sure to hang with Longhorns Country through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021. Let's take a look at the Owls' offensive names to remember.

QB Luke McCaffrey

McCaffrey likely didn't transfer to the Houston-based school to ride the bench. According to Louisville's Scott Satterfield, that played a role in his decision to leave the program less than a week after arriving at camp.

Last season with the Cornhuskers, McCaffery split reps with veteran Adrian Martinez. He started two games and played in seven total outings, throwing for 466 yards, rushing for 364, and scoring four total touchdowns against six interceptions.

The Owls will be replacing veteran Mike Collins, who finished with 10 touchdowns on the season. As a former five-star recruit, expect the job to be his at least through Week 3 against the Longhorns.

RB Khalan Griffin

Griffin didn't find the end zone last year, but he did find consistency when pounding the rock. In four games last fall, the rising sophomore finished with at least 40 yards per game and averaged over a dozen carries per game.

WR Jake Bailey

Bailey played the No. 2 role to Austin Trammell in the passing game. Rice's overall passing attack was limited, but the junior seemed to be one of the more consistent players. He finished the season with 23 catches for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Bailey led the team in receptions and finished third in yards per catch (12.2). With McCaffery, perhaps expect those numbers to expand entering his number on every level of the aspect.

TE Jordan Myers

Every quarterback loves to use a security blanket. Consider Myers the Owls' go-to in those terms. Not only did he lead Rice with 24 catches, but he also averaged over nine yards per catch in three games.

The hybrid tight end/wide receiver can be effective on the inside or on the perimeter. With Trammell now in the NFL, Myers could be the red zone threat the Owls need in 2021.

