Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Texas Tech

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 4

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

His first conference test as the new CEO of the program will come in Austin on September 25, when the Texas Tech Raider Raiders come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can they off to the right start with their conference slate?

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense. Thursday came and Longhorn Country went behind enemy lines to discuss Red Raiders Football with Phil Mayer of Red Raiders Nation.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Texas Tech.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas will continue their strong start to the season, albeit against a tough Texas Tech Red Raiders opponent. Tech should be able to score some points, but their weakness lies on the defensive end of the field, where Casey Thompson and/or Hudson Card should have a field day through the air. Bijan Robinson will also make another statement towards his Heisman candidacy, as the Longhorns move to 4-0 on the season.

Texas 45 Texas Tech 27

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

For an offense that’s known for its air-raid style of play, they never left the runway in 2020. The Red Raiders averaged less than 300 passing yards per game, the lowest since 2000.

I’m high on Tyler Shough — higher than most who cover the conference. We watched Joe Burrow go to a better-suited offense and win a Heisman and national title. Don’t expect the former Duck to fly that high, but he shouldn't quack under pressure.

Texas’ defense is going to be great in 2020. If Ray Thornton and Ben Davis can become the next Joseph Ossai, Tech’s offensive line is going to have trouble. Call it a higher score than Longhorn fans want, but a win is a win.

Texas 48, Texas Tech 28

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Look for the Horns to win comfortably in Coach Sarkisian’s first home conference game. With starting quarterback Alan Bowman transferring to Michigan, Tech has no plan at quarterback. Along with a weak Tech defense, the Texas offense will shine through and lead the Horns to a win.

Texas 38 Texas Tech 17

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Texas always seems to have issues with Texas Tech. It's an underrated rivalry. Last year the game ping-ponged back and forth before Texas won. The Longhorns' QB issues, at least right now, worry me a bit. But Tech's defense doesn't seem like it will be much better than it was a year ago. Hand the ball to the backs and let them run wild.

Texas 33 Texas Tech 26.



Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Texas’ miraculous 63-56 overtime win vs Texas Tech last season saw both offenses score at will in typical Big 12 fashion. Despite Tech’s QB addition of experienced Oregon transfer Tyler Shough, Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski’s 4-2-5 scheme with an extra DB will limit any high scoring through the air this time around.



Even though the Red Raiders are returning most of the same starters on defense from last season, they gave up 186.4 rushing ypg in 2020. Bijan Robinson will have his way in what should be a smooth start to conference play for the Horns.



Texas 41 Texas Tech: 24

