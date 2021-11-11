Texas' Sarkisian Weighs In On Starting QB Battle vs. Kansas

Steve Sarkisian has yet to make up his mind on who will start Saturday evening against Kansas.

Sarkisian declined to name the starter for Texas this weekend following a week of practice. The Longhorns coach said that the team will come to a decision tomorrow after further evaluating the tape.

"Both Casey and Hudson have worked this week and have performed well," Sarkisian said Thursday. "Tomorrow will decide. We have to watch the tape from this morning's practice and ultimately make the decision."

Sarkisian reiterated that no matter who trots out as QB1, both Thompson and Card will play against the Jayhawks at some point during the four quarters.

Thompson has been the starter since Week 3 against Rice. Early in the season, Card struggled with consistency against both Louisiana and Arkansas in Fayetteville. During the fourth quarter, Sarkisian handed the ball to Thompson to try and steer the ship.

Last Saturday in Ames, a similar story unfolded.

Following the first two drives for Texas (4-5, 2-4 BIg 12), Sarkisian went back to Card to see if his rhythm could be a difference-maker. On both drives, Thompson completed two passes for six total yards and rushed for another two.

Card performed slightly better, finding wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Texas a 7-3 lead. The redshirt freshman finished 14 of 23 passing for 101 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The Longhorns' offense as a whole was stagnant for most of the evening. The team tallied 2-5 total yards of offense and only converted 11 first downs. Meanwhile, the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) relied on running back Breece Hall to carry the way with 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win.

“We need to evaluate that this week,” Sarkisian said Monday. “There’s plenty of things to evaluate, and then we got to assess Casey’s thumb to see where that’s at. I think that did have a bit of an impact on him in the ballgame."

Thompson has played with the thumb injury since October 9 against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. The junior continues to show early success but struggles to close out games.

"I want to make sure that Casey is fit enough to perform to the level that I've seen him perform at," Sarkisian said. "That's a decision we'll have to make."

During the team's four-game losing streak, Thompson has completed only 56.3 percent of his passes for 461 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Maybe that doesn't seem like an issue. Then again, compare his line through the first six weeks of action (67.2 percent completion rating. 1,095 yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and three interceptions), you'd understand the frustration.

Neither Thompson nor Card fix the issues on the offensive line or at wide receiver, but Sarkisian needs to finish the season on the right note. A win over Kansas (1-8, 0-6 Big 12) isn't enough to secure bowl eligibility, but three straight wins will be the answer.

"I can't lose sight of the team," Sarkisian said. "This is a team sport. This is the ultimate team sport. I know we like to make a lot of it about the quarterback. It's the most important position sports.

"I have a lot of belief in both of them, especially when they perform to their capabilities."

WORTHY WATCH

Keep a close eye on Worthy this weekend as he looks to make history. The California freshman is just 131 yards and a score away from surpassing Roy Williams' record in both receiving yards and touchdowns as a freshman.

Worthy, an initial Michigan commit, has been one of the more consistent wide receivers this season in the Big 12. Currently, he leads all FBS freshmen with 679 receiving yards and 75.4 receiving yards per game.

Worthy is averaging 19.3 yards per catch and has eight touchdowns on the season, tied with Williams who set the record in 2000.

On Tuesday, Worthy was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.