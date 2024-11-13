Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Opponent Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
Last season, the Arkansas Razorbacks' defense allowed their opponents to gain 34 points or more in seven out of the 12 games they played. They finished within the top 50 for total defense in the NCAA and came fourth in the SEC for passing yards allowed with 202.8 per game, but it was the program's best attempt since 2011.
This year, the Razorbacks have struggled to keep their opponents' passing game to a minimum, allowing an average of 266 passing yards per game and have given up 17 total passing touchdowns. These statistics won't bode well when the Razorbacks have to go up against a Texas offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw for over 300 yards and five passing touchdowns against Florida last weekend.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams has been left without his top two players from last season, Chris Paul Jr. and Jaheim Thomas, who had a combined 164 tackles and 5.5 sacks. But he was given a fair trade with incoming Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey Jr., who has already worked his way to the top of the lineup.
Arkansas also got lucky with the return of veteran defensive lineman Landon Jackson, who has made significant strides each year since becoming a Razorback. His comeback marks a crucial win for Williams and the D-line, as he claimed the most tackles for loss last season and currently leads the team in multiple departments.
The Texas offense will need to be efficient and accurate against an Arkansas defense that has taken the bye week to rekindle after a deflating loss to Ole Miss, and here are the top three names that will look to make Ewers uncomfortable in Fayetteville.
1. DL Landon Jackson
Returning for his third year with the Razorbacks, Landon Jackson has been a key piece to creating some leverage with the secondary this season. The senior claimed numerous preseason accolades, such as being selected to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, Second-Team Preseason All-American by Walter Camp, Second-Team Preseason All-SEC by Phil Steele, and Third-Team Preseason All-SEC by CFN, and he's proven why.
Jackson currently headlines the defense with 6.5 tackles for a loss of 41 yards, 4.5 sacks for a loss of 34 yards, and seven quarterback hurries. Against Mississippi State, Jackson registered a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, becoming just the eighth Razorback to have all three in a single game.
A former LSU transfer, Jackson knows what to expect from the best teams in the SEC, and has been a critical player when going up against ranked conference opponents. He recorded five stops, a sack and a quarterback hurry against then-No. 19 Ole Miss, four tackles and a quarterback hurry in the team's win over then-No. 4 Tennessee, and rallied with a season-high of eight tackles and two sacks against then-No. 24 Texas A&M.
2. LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
One of the best pickups out of the transfer portal for Arkansas was Xavian Sorey, Jr. from Georgia. As a redshirt sophomore, he totaled 19 tackles, 15 of them solo, one sack, one pass breakup, and was credited with five quarterback pressures. He started as a linebacker for the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game against Alabama and racked up five solo tackles.
Sorey came into his first season with the Razorbacks ranked as the No. 4 best player on the roster according to CFN. The redshirt junior has excelled for Arkansas to say the least, leading the team in tackles with 73 and has nearly surpassed Jackson's tackles for loss, having six for a loss of 17 yards.
His efforts have made Arkansas a real threat in the conference, and Sorey has truly emerged as a leader in such a young linebacker room. During the offseason, Sorey mentioned how the addition of himself among the few remaining veterans and underclassmen just now seeing the field has taken patience, but they are now reaping the benefits.
"We're all still learning everybody in the room, the old guys, the young guys, so we're all still learning day-by-day, but we're putting it together," Sorey said.
3. DB TJ Metcalf
A sophomore defensive back, TJ Metcalf has come through for the Razorbacks in major ways in just his second season with the program. Going from a freshman campaign where he only saw 15 total tackles and zero starts, Metcalf has started in all nine games for Arkansas this year. He currently has the most interceptions on the team with three caught and returned for a total of 44 yards. He also sits fourth on the roster for most tackles with 45, having 23 of them be unassisted.
Two of his interceptions came in a season-best performance in the Hogs' 24-14 win over Auburn, where Metcalf also forced a fumble and defended four passes alongside five tackles.
