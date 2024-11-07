Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators: First Injury Report Released
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators have both released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's matchup in Austin.
Florida entered the week with questions surrounding the health of freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who suffered a significant hamstring injury against Georgia. He's currently listed as questionable.
As for the Longhorns, they're looking to get receiver Isaiah Bond and safety Andrew Mukuba back healthy during the bye week after both missed the win over Vanderbilt. Bond is currently probable while Mukuba is questionable.
Here's the report for both teams:
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference that both Bond and Mukuba have had a good week of practice. This echoed what he said Monday when speaking with the media.
"Both of those guys practiced today, which was really encouraging," Sarkisian said Monday. "They both looked pretty good again. It's a Monday of a game week, and so how they respond each day I think is important for Drew and Isaiah. But today was a good start."
As for Lagway, his hamstring injury was seen as severe, but Florida head coach Billy Napier said that the team is not ruling him out for Saturday after the injury was determined to be "less significant."
“The good news is we have positive information on that front. We do think that the injury is less significant. We do think there’s a pathway for recovery and a return," Napier said. "He’s been doing well so far this morning, so we have not completely ruled him out, and I think a lot of that will be to be determined as we move our way throughout the week.”
No. 5 Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
