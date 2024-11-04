Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Preview
When the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns faced off in 1940, the Longhorns shut out the Gators 26-0. Since then, the programs have combined for a total of 1,285 wins, 34 conference titles, and seven national championships.
A lot has happened as you can tell, but finally, both teams will face off again, this time, as members of the same conference.
The Florida Gators (4-4 overall, 2-3 SEC) looked dangerous last week against the Georgia Bulldogs with backup quarterback D.J. Lagway before his untimely injury in the second quarter. The Gators were forced to turn to freshman Aidan Warner who failed to keep the Gators in the lead. Florida eventually lost 34-20.
Lagway hasn't been ruled out for the Texas game, but if he can't make it back in time, Warner will once again be out there for Florida which shouldn't be particularly a tough task for the Longhorns' defense who should have Andrew Mukuba come back after losing the defensive back to injury in the Georgia game.
But the Texas offense will have a taller task. Don't let the score confuse you against Georgia. The Gators defense stomped on Georgia before mistakes from the offense and special teams started haunting the team. The Gators in their last two games against Kentucky and Georgia have had six interceptions, a concerning development for Texas QB Quinn Ewers who has thrown an interception in every game this year he has played in (except for Michigan) including two against Vanderbilt last game.
Texas will need running backs Jaydon Blue and Tre Wisner to have big games. The Gators' defense has allowed more than 140 rushing yards in each of their last three games this season and ranks second to last in rushing yards allowed in the SEC at 165 yards a game.
With Texas favored to win by -21.5 points and ESPN giving Texas a 90.9% chance, it could be easy for Texas fans to write off Florida as another victory for the 7-1 Longhorns. But Florida, who hasn't had a winning season in over three seasons, will have a chip on their shoulder and aren't a stranger to playing top-ten opponents to their level. If you remember, Florida took Tennessee to overtime in Knoxville just a couple of weeks ago. And if Florida plays Texas like they played Georgia, with Lagway or not, then Texas could be in trouble.
But Texas is hungry to prove themselves as a top team in the nation again. A big statement win could be just that.
Florida Gators
2024 record: 4-4, 2-3 in the SEC
Head Coach: Billy Napier
Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB D.J. Lagway
2024 stats: 56 for 92 for 1,071. Six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Rushing: RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
2024 stats: 70 carries for 373 yards and four touchdowns
Receiving: WR Elijhah Badger
2024 stats: 24 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: DB Trikweze Bridges
2024 stats: 41 (19 solo)
Sacks: EDGE Tyreak Sapp
2024 stats: 3.5 sacks
Interceptions: DB Devin Moore
2024 stats: two interceptions, two pass deflections
