Texas Vs OU Basketball Game Postponed For Second Time

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Texas vs. Oklahoma basketball game has been postponed yet again.

The basketball edition of the Red River Rivalry has been postponed for the second time this week, due to extreme weather conditions, the school announced.

The game has tentatively been moved to Thursday. though no time or television listing has been determined as of yet.

It is set to be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Oklahoma taking the January 26 matchup by the narrowest of margins, defeating the Longhorns 80-79 behind 23 points from senior guard Austin Reeves.

Texas was without three key players in that game, with starters Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, as well as key rotational player Brock Cunningham, sidelined due to COVID-19 issues.

Texas also had three players, including starters Greg Brown and Matt Coleman, foul out of the contest at critical points.

As a result of the first postponement, the Longhorns' Thursday matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones had already been moved, with no date set as of yet.

The Iowa State and Oklahoma postponements bring the total number of cancelations or postponements for the Longhorns on the season to seven, with COVID-19 concerns being the cause of the other five postponements.

The Longhorns' next scheduled matchup that is still on the books is their Saturday tilt with the No. 13 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin. That game is set to tip-off at 2 PM central time and will be televised on ABC.