NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Vs OU Basketball Game Postponed For Second Time

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Texas vs. Oklahoma basketball game has been postponed yet again.
Author:
Publish date:

The basketball edition of the Red River Rivalry has been postponed for the second time this week, due to extreme weather conditions, the school announced. 

The game has tentatively been moved to Thursday. though no time or television listing has been determined as of yet. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Up to No. 12 in Latest AP Poll

It is set to be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Oklahoma taking the January 26 matchup by the narrowest of margins, defeating the Longhorns 80-79 behind 23 points from senior guard Austin Reeves.

READ MORE: Longhorns In The Pros: Five Former Longhorns to Watch at MLB Spring Training

Texas was without three key players in that game, with starters Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, as well as key rotational player Brock Cunningham, sidelined due to COVID-19 issues.

Texas also had three players, including starters Greg Brown and Matt Coleman, foul out of the contest at critical points.

As a result of the first postponement, the Longhorns' Thursday matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones had already been moved, with no date set as of yet. 

The Iowa State and Oklahoma postponements bring the total number of cancelations or postponements for the Longhorns on the season to seven, with COVID-19 concerns being the cause of the other five postponements. 

The Longhorns' next scheduled matchup that is still on the books is their Saturday tilt with the No. 13 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin. That game is set to tip-off at 2 PM central time and will be televised on ABC. 

GettyImages-1231190249
News

Texas Vs OU Basketball Game Postponed For Second Time

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Texas vs. Oklahoma basketball game has been postponed yet again.

5b8c85a30fa4483e81d161cd9d41a6a2
Football

Position Preview: Can Ja'Tavion Sanders Make A Splash at TE?

Longhorn Tight-End Position Preview; Will Ja'Tavion Sanders Make An Immediate Impact?

USATSI_15162049
Football

Position Preview: Who is the next star safety at Texas?

Who can replace Caden Sterns in coverage?

5f6ebb1fbf5d6.hires
News

Recruiting Tracker: Elite Denton Ryan Corner Puts Longhorns in Top 10

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Monday, with top-level corner Austin Jordan naming the Texas Longhorns in his top-10 schools.

USATSI_15520786
News

Longhorns Up to No. 12 in Latest AP Poll

After dismantling the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 poll.

maalik qb
Football

Texas Longhorns QB Recruit Maalik Murphy: 'Baby Cam'? 'The Next Vince Young'?

Murphy is seen as a transcendent talent, with his 6-5, 225-pound frame drawing comparisons to the biggest and the best

USATSI_15032012
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns In The Pros: Five Former Longhorns to Watch at MLB Spring Training

Five former Texas Longhorns baseball players, among others, have something to proof as Spring Training commences this week

MXHYGMTTXJG3JFBDKHKGCNENWE
News

Longhorns Gain Commitment From 2022 Linebacker Trevell Johnson

The Texas Longhorns gained their fifth commitment of the 2022 class and the second of the day on Saturday when Arlington Martin Inside Linebacker Trevell Johnson committed to the program.