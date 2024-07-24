Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns were unveiled in the top five of the EA Sports College Football 25 offensive rankings with a 91 overall scored, tied with No. 3 Alabama.
Five of the top seven ranked defenders in the Commodores program after the 2023 season graduated or transferred schools, including Jaylen Mahoney and De'Rickey Wright, who stayed in the SEC to play with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Unranked Vanderbilt's defense will have to put up their best work to stop Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and his solid team of running backs and offensive linemen.
Here are three players Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea will trust to break down the fourth-ranked Longhorn offense.
1. LB Langston Patterson
Nashville native Langston Patterson started his junior year with honors. Patterson made third and fourth preseason All-SEC teams per two sources.
As a sophomore in 2023, Patterson led the Commodores with 74 total tackles in 11 games, including eight at Tennessee and a team and career high of 12 against Auburn. At Mississippi, he recorded his first career sack, forced fumble and interception and made a team-high nine total tackles.
The 74 tackles showed a massive growth between his two years in the program. As a freshman, Patterson only recorded five tackles after playing all 12 games for the Commodores that season.
2. LB CJ Taylor
Like his teammate Patterson, safety CJ Taylor started his 2024 season making two pre-season All-SEC third teams. Taylor wrapped up 2023 in the All-SEC fourth team.
The rising senior started all nine games he played as a junior and finished third in tackles for the team with 55 and second with 7.5 tackles for loss. Per Pro Football Focus, Taylor ranked fourth among SEC linebackers with a defensive grade of 80.2 and earned a Mid-Season All-SEC defensive honorable mention by College Football Network.
Taylor is one of the most experienced players in this Vanderbilt defense, and though he has never played Texas, he has stats to back up his competence when it comes to protecting the endzone.
3. CB Martel Hight
As a true freshman in 2023, Martel Hight made a name for himself by playing in 11 games and finishing the season with 38 tackles, becoming the first freshman in school history with an interception return for a touchdown. His interception return for a touchdown against UNLV also made him the first Commodore to accomplish so since 2019.
Hight committed to Vanderbilt over other SEC programs like Kentucky and Florida as a four-star prospect per On3 and ESPN, ranked the No. 22 cornerback in the nation by Rivals.
Like Taylor, he was selected to the College Football Network Mid-season All-SEC defensive honorable mention.