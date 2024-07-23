Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
Vanderbilt got hit by a storm when all three of its quarterbacks transferred over the offseason. Starter AJ Swann made the move to another SEC school and will now be playing in Baton Rouge for the LSU Tigers, while Ken Seals transferred to TCU and Walter Taylor III to Colorado.
Nonetheless, head coach Clark Lea made moves in the offseason, bringing in former New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill as the offensive coordinator as well as Kill's starting quarterback Deigo Pavia
Here are three players to watch in this Commodore offense that will try to fight a strong solid Texas defense in late October.
1. RB Sedrick Alexander
Austin native Sedrick Alexander made it to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2023 after leading Vanderbilt's rushing and rushing touchdowns with 96 attempts for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Alexander was also the top SEC freshman in rushing yards and the only one in the conference with four or more rushing touchdowns.
In Vanderbilt's second game of the last season against Alabama A&M, one of the program's two wins in 2023, Alexander recorded a game and career-high of 87 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries, becoming the program's first running back to score multiple touchdowns in a game since 2019.
2. QB Nate Johnson
Former Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson is a newcomer for the Commodores in 2024.
Vanderbilt lost its three quarterbacks after a less-than-ideal 2023 season, but is getting two prospects in return.
As a redshirt freshman for Utah is 2023, Johnson went 39-of-72 passing for 499 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 58 rushes for 232 yards and four touchdowns, with seven games played and three starts. His career-best came in the win over Arizona State with a 59-yard rushing touchdown.
Since his announcement, Johnson was expected to be the clear starter for the Commodores, but with Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Diego Pavia making the move to Nashville from New Mexico State, he might have to fight for the spot.
3. QB Diego Pavia
Graduate quarterback Diego Pavia made headlines when he led his previous team New Mexico State to a win against Auburn, achieving an SEC win in the season before his current team.
Pavia spent two years at New Mexico State after two years at the New Mexico Military Institute. In 2023, he started all games for the Aggies and led the team to its second 10-win season in program history and first since 1960.
Pavia threw for 2,973 yards on the season with 26 touchdowns to nine interceptions while also rushing for 125 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking sixth in offensive yards among non-Power 5 players with 3,896.