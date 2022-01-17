Texas Men, Women Both Fall in AP Top 25

Skip to main content

Texas Men, Women Remain Ranked, But Both Fall in AP Top 25

The Longhorn Men and Women enter another brutal week of Big 12 action, with the women prepping for No. 7 Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in the AP Top 25 as they started Big 12 play with victories.

The Longhorn men (13-4, 3-2 in Big 12) dropped two spots to No. 23, while the Longhorn women (12-3, 2-2 in Big 12) dropped two spots into a tie at No. 15 with Baylor.

The Texas men split last week, too. The Longhorns hosted Oklahoma and won, 66-52, but went to Iowa State and lost, 79-70. The Longhorns — who are undefeated at home — host Kansas State on Tuesday and Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Texas women started last week with their second straight Big 12 loss at home, falling to Kansas, 70-66, in overtime. The Longhorns followed that with a win over West Virginia, 73-57. This week Texas travels to Iowa State on Wednesday and then to TCU on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Auburn, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 Duke, No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Houston, No. 11 Villanova, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 15 Iowa State, No. 16 USC, No. 17 Illinois, No. 18 Texas Tech, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 20 Xavier, No. 21 Providence, No. 22 Loyola-Chicago, No. 23 Texas, No. 24 Tennessee and No. 25 UConn.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 UConn, No. 10 Arizona, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Maryland, No. 13 Georgia, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 15 (tie) Baylor, No. 15 (tie) Texas, No 17 BYU, No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 20 North Carolina, No. 21 Duke, No. 22 Colorado, No. 23 Kentucky, No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 25 Iowa.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

