Texas Men, Women Both Fall in AP Top 25

The Longhorn Men and Women enter another brutal week of Big 12 action, with the women prepping for No. 7 Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in the AP Top 25 as they started Big 12 play with victories.

The Longhorn men (13-4, 3-2 in Big 12) dropped two spots to No. 23, while the Longhorn women (12-3, 2-2 in Big 12) dropped two spots into a tie at No. 15 with Baylor.

The Texas men split last week, too. The Longhorns hosted Oklahoma and won, 66-52, but went to Iowa State and lost, 79-70. The Longhorns — who are undefeated at home — host Kansas State on Tuesday and Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Texas women started last week with their second straight Big 12 loss at home, falling to Kansas, 70-66, in overtime. The Longhorns followed that with a win over West Virginia, 73-57. This week Texas travels to Iowa State on Wednesday and then to TCU on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Auburn, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 Duke, No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Houston, No. 11 Villanova, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 15 Iowa State, No. 16 USC, No. 17 Illinois, No. 18 Texas Tech, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 20 Xavier, No. 21 Providence, No. 22 Loyola-Chicago, No. 23 Texas, No. 24 Tennessee and No. 25 UConn.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 UConn, No. 10 Arizona, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Maryland, No. 13 Georgia, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 15 (tie) Baylor, No. 15 (tie) Texas, No 17 BYU, No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 20 North Carolina, No. 21 Duke, No. 22 Colorado, No. 23 Kentucky, No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 25 Iowa.

