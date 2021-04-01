Texas Next WR U? Longhorns' Sarkisian Is Patient With Receivers

After two seasons working with four first-round wide receivers, Steve Sarkisian is hopeful for his new receivers to bring same intensity at Texas

A quarterback's best friend is a go-to wide receiver. Better yet, it's about a trio of talented targets that gives a gunslinger the security blanket needed now.

As Texas returns to spring practice for the first time since their COVID-19 protocol, it's about finding players who can make a difference. Gone are the days of Tom Herman, enter the stage of Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian, who spent the last two seasons at Alabama as their offensive coordinator, understands the value of a quarterback. In fact, the better one is under center, the closer a team is to being successful.

Both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card should battle it out to fit that narrative come September against Louisiana.

However, it's a new quarterback in Texas. The one that shines the brightest could be the one that works the best with the receiving corp. For now, Sarkisian is just hopeful the players can adjust to the new system before camp comes to its conclusion.

"We've got a long way to go," Sarkisian said Thursday at his press conference on the receivers. "They're learning a new scheme. Now that we're back into football mode, there's a little bit of anxiety going on and we'll get those guys a little bit more calmed down and getting comfortable doing what they do, which is getting open and catching the ball."

READ MORE: Longhorns Hiring Texas Tech's Chris Beard As Head Coach

Sarkisian watched former Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa be drafted with the No. 5 selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Tagovailoa's successor, Mac Jones, is rumored to be in consideration as a top 10 pick one season after leading the NFL in completion percentage.

What did both passers have in common? Top tier targets.

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs II both were top 15 selections after All-American seasons in 2020. Jaylen Waddle and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith are expected to fall in the same category one year later.

For Sarkisian, timing will be important with the receiver room. The Longhorns didn't have a target with more than 500 receiving yards in 2020, with two tallying more than 300. Veteran names like Josh Moore should adjust to the system quicker. Young talent such as Kelvontay Dixon might take more time.

"You get a sense of the guys who have played a bit more football," Sarkisian said. "Clearly Josh Moore has played more football, Jay Whitt's [Josh Whittingham] played more football and their just level of comfort being on the field."

READ MORE: Longhorns WR Jake Smith Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

The Longhorns will be replacing the production of Brennan Eagles and Tarik Black this season head towards the NFL Draft. The spring will also be limited with Jake Smith expected to miss all of spring practice following a broken foot.

Texas fans are hopeful for an expanded role from former four-star prospect Troy Omerie. The Sugar Land native was expected to become the Longhorns' vertical option before a torn ACL forced him to miss his entire freshman season.

Sarkisian stated that while Omerie is limited with contact, he is running through individual drills to adjust to the new system.

Said Sarkisian: "Anytime you have major surgery like a knee surgery, it's as much mental as it is physical. So we're working on the mental psyche side of it with Troy of letting him understand that his body is good as much as it is physical."

In his final season at Fort Bend Austin, Omerie caught 65 passes for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Longhorns will end the 2021 spring with the Orange-White game on April 24.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

CONTINUE READING: Pay Beard Like Sark? 'Money Ain't An Issue'

What do you think of the Longhorns receiving room? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.