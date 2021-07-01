Texas' Own Nixon and Witt Joining Collegiate National Team

The freshmen pitching tandem will build off of a bright first season as they prepare to compete nationally over the next two weeks

Texas pitchers Aaron Nixon and Tanner Witt aren't quite done with baseball this summer.

The freshman duo will be operating on the mound for the 2021 Collegiate National Team starting in early July, according to an announcement from USA Baseball. They will be joined by fellow Texas assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki, who will serve as an assistant to provide important major-league experience for a young roster.

The collegiate selections include 48 players that will be divided into two 24-man rosters. The two teams, the Stars and the Stripes, will compete in 11 intrasquad games once play begins on Friday, July 2, in Danville, Virginia.

The National Team will continue the east-coast tour as they travel to Burlington, North Carolina, for a second game on Saturday, July 3. It's fitting that USA Baseball will then host the third game of the tour on the Fourth of July at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The remaining game dates and times can be accessed here.

READ MORE: Name, Image and Likeness: QB Perspective From New Era Of College Sports

As announcements for the final roster continue to roll in, it's unclear at the moment if Witt and Nixon will be in the same bullpen or facing one another. Nonetheless, both pitchers are likely to see some quality action after providing needed relief and closing value during the No. 2 Longhorns run to the College World Series.

The two freshmen, who were named Perfect Game All-Americans this month, stepped up in their first year under Texas coach David Pierce.

Witt finished with an unblemished record at 5-0 to go along with a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. His 28 appearances on the mound was tops on the Texas roster in 2021.

Witt also had five saves on the year.

The Houston native had two appearances in the College World Series, with his most notable performance coming against Tennessee. In the elimination game win, Witt held the No. 3 Volunteers scoreless over 5.2 innings pitched to keep the Longhorns alive in Omaha.

READ MORE: Former Longhorns Star Kevin Durant To Lead Team USA in Tokyo

Nixon was the go-to closer for the Horns throughout the season, as his team-leading nine saves was good for third most in the Big 12. In 34 innings pitched, the freshman maintained a 4-3 record with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

His 27 appearances is second amongst Texas pitchers, as only Witt had more.

Nixon had four appearances in postseason play for the Horns, including two on the mound in Omaha without ever allowing a run. His game-deciding strikeout against South Florida in the Super Regionals clinched Texas' first trip to the CWS since 2018.

As the Collegiate National Team begins play on Friday, Witt and Nixon will look to stay fresh on the mound just days after leaving Omaha with a third-place finish at the CWS.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Poised To Make Noise In Elite 11 Finals

What do you think of the addition of Witt and Nixon to the Collegiate National Team? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.