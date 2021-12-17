AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback in 2022.

Junior Casey Thompson officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The news was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated.

Thompson led the Longhorns on a three-game win streak after taking over for the freshman Hudson Card in the second half of the Longhorns' Week 2 loss to Arkansas.

After the Longhorns' hot start in the Red River Showdown, things went south in the second half and Texas lost to Oklahoma. Thompson and the Horns would go on a six-game losing streak, including suffering an embarrassing overtime loss to Kansas.

The Horns would finish the season 5-7 following a season finale victory over Kansas State. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters prior to the game that the team would explore all options this offseason at the position.

“I think that we have to open that job up,” he said. “I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development. We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down, and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Thompson was far from the main issue in the Texas losing streak, however, with major offensive line struggles, injuries and poor defensive play that marred the Longhorns' chances.

Thompson ends his time in Austin completing 185 of 290 passes for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 19 appearances.

Texas still has Card on the roster, who finished with 590 passing yards and five touchdowns against an interception. The Longhorns also added former Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and 2022 commit Maalik Murphy during Early Signing Period.

“We’re lucky. We got two great quarterbacks,” Sarkisian said. “We were very upfront and honest with Maalik that we wanted to take two. And it just worked out in a way where Quinn became available.”

Ewers, a native of Southlake, became the focal piece of the 2022 class after reclassifying in 2021 due to NIL. Murphy, a native of California, is SI99's No. 7 quarterback prospect, and led Junipero Serra to a state title this past month.

The Longhorns did not qualify for a bowl.

