Texas QB Target Arch Manning Works Out With Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm in Colorado

2023 Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was once again pictured throwing up the "Hook 'em Horns" sign over the weekend
Author:
Publish date:

As arguably the top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, anything that Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback and NFL Legacy Arch Manning does will be dissected under a microscope by fans and media across the country.

Over the weekend, Longhorns nation got another taste of that, when Manning was pictured working out and throwing up the 'Hook 'em Horns' sign with current Texas freshman tight end Gunnar Helm at UC Health Training Center in Englewood Colorado.

READ MORE: QB Prospect Arch Manning on Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian: 'He's a Freak of a Coach'

A native of Englewood, Helm signed with Texas this past December and enrolled early so he could participate in Spring Football, and looks to be poised to make an impact on the Longhorns offense in 2021 after a breakout camp.

This is the second time in as many months that Manning has been seen throwing up the Horns with a current or future Longhorn after he was seen on Twitter doing the same with current Longhorns running back commit Rueben Owens in April.

Owens, of course, has developed a close relationship with Manning and has been one of the chief recruiters of the quarterback for the Longhorns over the last few months.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

Manning is set to make his first visit to Austin on June 13, alongside 13 other 2023 recruits, including Owens, DeSoto wideout Jontay Cook, and Denton Ryan linebacker, Anthony Hill.

Before he sets foot on the 40 Acres, however, Manning will head to Death Valley to see Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, as well as Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs in Dallas.

Manning will then wrap up his visits with a trip to see Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

CONTINUE READING: QB Maalik Murphy Named Longhorns’ Top 2022 Commit

Can the Longhorns land Manning? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

News

