Texas Ranks Outside the Top 10 in Sporting News Initial College Football Rankings

Texas in the first year under Steve Sarkisian will begin its chapter outside the top 10

Every outlet will come out with its post-spring top 25 college football rankings as the summer comes to a close. Usually, the rankings wait until late June or early July. Instead, The Sporting News jumped ahead and released its final poll prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Texas has found its way into a consensus top 25 as the orange-white game commenced. For TSN, the Longhorns enter the summer months ranked No. 13 overall, with questions on both sides of the ball.

The Steve Sarkisian era in Austin begins. The Longhorns' offense averaged 42.7 points per game last season, but Sam Ehlinger is gone. Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are battling for the starting job, and that should extend into fall camp. Running back Bijan Robinson and a talented group of receivers return, but as usual the questions are on the defensive side. What can Sarkisian do to improve that side of the ball? Texas lost three games by a total of 13 points last season. That's the difference in the Big 12 race, which will be tight with Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Sarkisian was brought in from Alabama due to the success on offense. Mac Jones and Najee Harris thrived in Tuscaloosa during the 13-0 run on the way to a national title victory over Ohio State.

That same expectation is expected early on the Forty Acres with the offense in place. Although the battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card is far from over, one of the two should have the arsenal to keep the Longhorns in the running for a Big 12 title.

CBS Sports' Chip Patterson is one of the many who believes Robinson could be in contention for the 2021 Heisman after a successful close to the 2021 campaign. The Tucson native finished the season with 703 rushing yards on a mere 82 attempts, including back-to-back 170-plus yards against Kansas State and Colorado in Alamo Bowl.

Texas also has Roschan Johnson, Jordan Whittington, Joshua Moore, Jake Smith and vertical option Troy Omeire expected to be effective in the passing game. The 6-foot-3 Omerie could be the surprise following a torn ACL keeping him out for all of the 2020 season.

Texas lost three games by a combined two possessions in 2021, ultimately leading to the firing of Tom Herman. In 2021, Sarkisian has high hopes they can make up for lost time with a veteran defense. Despite losing marquee players in Caden Sterns and Joseph Ossai, Texas add former SEC names in defensive lineman Ray Thornton (LSU) and linebacker Ben Davis (Alabama), along with do-it-all defensive back Darion Dunn from McNeese State.

For now, it feels as if the battle for the Big 12 will be between Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa State. The Cyclones and Sooners both will be returning their quarterbacks in Brock Purdy (ISU) and potential No. 1 2022 pick Spencer Rattle (OU). Iowa State will also return Breece Hall, who led the FBS in rushing yards for the 2020 season.

Listed below are TSN's full Top 25 rankings entering the summer.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. Iowa State

10. Cincinnati

11. LSU

12. USC

13. Texas

14. North Carolina

15. Indiana

16. Oregon

17. Oklahoma State

18. Iowa

19. Miami

20. Wisconsin

21. Ole Miss

22. Auburn

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Army

25. Penn State

