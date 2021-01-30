Texas Re-Offers 2022 Star West Coast QB

With just days left until February's National Signing Day, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are plowing full steam ahead with the 2022 recruiting cycle.

And on Friday, they continued their big game hunting at the most important position in the sport, re-offering Junipero Serra star quarterback, Maalik Murphy.

One of the top quarterbacks in the class as well as one of the top recruits in the state of California, Murphy is one of a handful of players at the position that has Sarkisian's eye, along with Austin Westlake's Cade Klubnik, and Southlake Carroll's Quinn Ewers.

Murphy is known as a bit of a raw prospect, but one that possesses just about every desirable trait one could ask for in a quarterback.

Standing nearly 6-foot-5 and weighing 225 pounds, Murphy has the size, strength, arm talent, and accuracy to go up against any other quarterback in the class, but, also has the mobility to go along with his size and frame as well.

Murphy also has the leadership qualities and off-the-field work ethic that can be all too rare to find in a 17-year-old and, by all accounts, could challenge for the number one spot at the position before the cycle is over.

At this point in his recruitment, Murphy holds offers from nearly every major program in the country, including Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, LSU, USC, and many more.

The good news for the Longhorns is that Murphy was a big fan of the coach's hiring at Texas. And given Sarkisian's history of success with quarterbacks, especially as of late, Murphy should have every opportunity to excel in Sarkisian's new system on the 40 Acres.

