Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search

Texas Slugger Ivan Melendez Selected 479th Overall In 2021 MLB Draft

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns have been very busy in the 2021 MLB Draft, with three players already selected so far.

On Monday, that list got even longer, when slugger Ivan Melendez was selected 479th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round of the draft.

A redshirt sophomore out of Coronado high school in El Paso, Texas, Melendez was the Longhorns' most feared hitter in the lineup all season, showing an unmatched skill for power and dominance at the plate

READ MORE: Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

READ MORE: Longhorns Secure Visit From Top Hoops Transfer

In 58 games with the Longhorns this season, Melendez finished with 65 hits in 204 at-bats, scoring 38 runs and hitting 51 RBI, while drawing 34 walks. 

Melendez also ended the season with a batting average of .319, hitting 13 doubles, three triples, and 13 home runs.

In Omaha, Melendez was huge for the Longhorns, keeping the season alive with a clutch home run against Mississippi State in the semi-finals.

Just a sophomore with plenty of room to improve, Melendez would be best suited returning to the Longhorns for his junior season, where he could improve his draft stock in future years. 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 OL Prospect Devon Campbell Names Final Five

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Kubichek_2_19_LU
News

Texas Pitcher Kolby Kubichek Selected 532nd Overall In MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Kolby Kubichek is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_16158501
News

Texas Infielder Cam Williams MLB Draft Future Decided

The former Longhorns switch-hitter will now look to make his mark in the majors

2021_TX_MS_BB_1873
News

Texas Slugger Ivan Melendez Selected 479th Overall In 2021 MLB Draft

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_15959535
News

Former NFL Longhorns Share Their Thoughts On Sarkisian

Current NFL defenders and Former Texas Longhorns shared their thoughts on new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently, giving the hire glowing reviews

IMG_6924
News

Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Cole Quintanilla is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Antico_Mike_sss_Texas_base_BYU0190
News

Longhorns Mike Antico Selected In Eighth Round Of MLB Draft

Longhorns outfielder Mike Antico is the latest Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_16304713
News

Texas Baseball Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans

Texas freshmen Mitchell Daly, Tanner Witt, and Aaron Nixon are only beginning to show the nation their budding talent

USATSI_15306998
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Longhorns will welcome Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin for their annual matchup