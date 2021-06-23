Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

The Red Raiders will be returning one of the most experienced defensive units in the Big 12 in 2021
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns will open up their Big 12 slate against one of their most heated rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, who are coming off of a 4-6 record under head coach Matt Wells, finished eighth in the Big 12 last season and is looking to rebound in a big way in 2021.

Defensively, Texas Tech will feature the most experienced unit in the Big 12, led by eight seniors and three juniors.

READ MORE: Texas Tech Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 4

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked 108th in the country in scoring defense (36.7 ppg), 99th in the country in total defense (444.9 ypg), 89th in the country in rush defense (186.4 ypg), and 101st in the country in pass defense (258.5 ypg).

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Texas Tech with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Texas Tech in Austin on September 25 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Colin Schooler

USATSI_15200915

The younger brother of Texas defensive back Brendan Schooler, Red Raiders linebacker Colin Schooler is the team's second-leading returning tackler, finishing last season with 63 total tackles, and five tackles for loss. He also finished with a team-leading 3.5 sacks in 2020. 

Riko Jeffers

USATSI_13775172

Ending the year with 58 total tackles, linebacker Rico Jeffers is another name in the talented Red Raiders linebacker group. Jeffers also led the team in tackles for loss with 8.5 and had 1.5 sacks last season. 

Marquis Waters

USATSI_15171531

Another incoming transfer, Marquis Waters will be brought in to help secure the back end of the Texas Tech pass defense, which struggled mightily in 2020. Waters comes to Lubbock after spending four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC.

Krishon Merriweather

USATSI_15174706

The Red Raiders leading returning tackler from last season, Krishon Merriweather is an athletic beast that can run sideline to sideline, and make plays at all levels of the defense. In 2020, Merriweather finished the year with 75 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

What do you think of the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

0fa819e05d1e491bb56b71141eb76162
News

Texas Falls Out Of Top 10 In Sporting News' Preseason Top 25

The Longhorns are a team to watch for in 2021, but they won't begin the season inside the top 10

USATSI_15174706
News

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

The Red Raiders will be returning one of the most experienced defensive units in the Big 12 in 2021

NFL
Football

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer 2023 RB Trey Holly

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

texas-colt-mccoy
News

Longhorns' Legend Colt McCoy Talks New Era, QB Battle, As Season Looms

The decorated Texas quarterback gives his thoughts on the ongoing QB discussion as well as what fans can expect from a Sarkisian-led staff

NFL
Football

How Does Jake Smith's Transfer Affect Texas' Offense?

Jake Smith's departure from Texas now leaves questions at the wide receiver position

USATSI_13969277
News

Longhorns to Host Former HC Rick Barnes and Tennessee In 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome back their winningest coach in school history in next seasons Big 12/SEC Challenge

USATSI_16293636
News

How To Watch: Texas Longhorns College World Series Game 3 VS Virginia Cavaliers

The Texas Longhorns managed to stay alive in the College World Series after taking down Tennessee on Tuesday. Here is how to watch and listen to their Game 3 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers

cc1d8e1d11f541e9a5c6a999e519287c
Football

Look: Sam Ehlinger Works Out With Patrick Mahomes

Former Texas Longhorns Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Works Out With MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes