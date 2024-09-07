Longhorns Country

Texas Thoroughly Dominates Michigan in Ann Arbor

The Texas Longhorns took care of business vs. the defending champs on Saturday

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are for real.

Walking into one of the most hostile environments in college football, Texas showed that it was every bit of a national title contender, dominating the Michigan Wolverines wire to wire 31-12 at The Big House.

Texas running back Jerrick Gibson (9) celebrates a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things started off on the right foot for the Longhorns, with Quinn Ewers marching the Longhorns down the field for what looked to be an easy opening drive. Unfortunately for the Horns, that drive was derailed by a penalty and a missed field goal.

However, on the very next drive, the Horns cashed in on a Ewers to Gunnar Helm touchdown connection, putting the Horns on top.

After a Michigan field goal, the Horns extended that lead to two scores just one drive later, with a Jerrick Gibson touchdown run, making the score 14-3 in favor of the Longhorns.

The Horns took that momentum and forged a 24-3 lead heading into the half, thanks in part to two forced turnovers by the Texas defense and a Matthew Golden touchdown catch from Ewers.

Once the third quarter started, the Longhorns' drubbing continued, with the Horns marching down the field for a score on their second drive of the half on a Jaydon Blue swing pass, to take a commanding 31-6 lead.

From there, the Horns were able to hold the defending national champions in check, walking out of The Big House with a massive program win.

For the game, Ewers looked every bit a Heisman trophy contender, looking cool, calm, and collected on his way to completing 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. The Horns running game looked equally as dominant, with the Horns totaling 143 yards on 4.7 yards per carry.

On defense, the Longhorns put together a masterful performance, holding the Wolverines to just 284 of total offense, including just 80 yards on the ground.

With the win now in their pocket, the Horns will turn their attention to next weekend, when they host the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff in Austin is set for 6 pm.

