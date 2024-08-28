Texas Volleyball Star Madisen Skinner Signs First-Ever NIL Deal with H-E-B
H-E-B joined the Name, Image, and Likeness business partnering with a three-time national champion.
The staple Texas grocery store announced its first NIL deal with Texas volleyball's Madisen Skinner, aiming to further the company's commitment and showcasing pride for Texas athletes and teams.
"At H-E-B, we've always believed in the power of community and the importance of nurturing local talent. Partnering with Madisen Skinner isn't just about aligning with a star athlete, it's about championing the values that make Texas great: hard work, dedication, and a commitment to giving back," said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing & Payments. "We're thrilled to welcome Madi to the H-E-B family and can't wait to see the positive impact we'll make together."
The partnership will kick off on Sept. 3 at a charitable event at Del Valle ISD's Popham Elementary School, just south of Austin. Skinner will engage with young athletes, gift H-E-B items, and present a $10,000 donation to Brighter Bites, a nonprofit fighting childhood hunger in Texas.
Skinner, a Katy, Texas native, won one NCAA National Championship with Kentucky before transferring to Texas, where she won two more. The outside hitter ranks fifth nationwide in points per set and was named the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Skinner will be part of future H-E-B commercials and events, both at the University of Texas and the grocery store.
"Growing up in Texas, H-E-B has always been a big part of my family’s life. It has always been more than just a grocery store to us and I have lots of fond childhood memories. To be their first NIL partner and to represent female college athletes is an absolute honor," said Madi Skinner. "This partnership aligns perfectly with my values of hard work, community service, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. I'm thrilled to work with H-E-B to make a positive impact both on and off the court.”