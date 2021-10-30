Live Updates: Texas Try To Break Losing Streak vs. Baylor

In an instant, Texas watched its stellar start to Big 12 play unfold. No, it didn't just happen once in 2021, but rather twice.

An early lead in the Cotton Bowl was soured by the emergence of Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams saw the Sooners win the Red River Showdown. The following week, an implosion from quarterback Casey Thompson and the defense allowed then-No. 12 Oklahoma State to comeback at DKR.

Texas offensively can win games early, but can they close out performance for good? Saturday will be the biggest test as the Horns (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) will be headed to McLane Stadium to take on No. 16 Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Keep in mind that Baylor has seen its fair share of heartbreak over the past decade. The case against the program led by Art Briles, plus two seasons under three wins is definitely no what the recruits signed up for.

New Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is following a similar formula to that of Matt Rhule: Struggle Year 1, and improve in Year 2. The Bears went 2-7 last season under the direction of the former LSU defensive coordinator. They're not two wins away from solidifying their status as a top two team in the conference.

That's in large part due to the success of the defense. Baylor currently is second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.2 points per game) and have one of the more dynamic rushing attacks, led by running back Abram Smith.

Can the Bears keep up the hot streak? Will Texas finally end its second half blunders?

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry all day as Texas tries to break its two-game losing streak down in Waco.

PREGAME NEWS

Texas will wear all white jerseys. Baylor will be donning its full green look.

- Texas wins the toss for the fourth straight match. They will receive the ball the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

- Baylor's Gerry Bohanon doubled his interception total as Texas' BJ Foster gets the interception on the second play of the drive. Texas begins the ball on Baylor's 31.

- Thompson finds Joshua Moore for an 11-yard pickup before connecting once more on a 10-yard pass to the end zone. Moore gives Texas an early 7-0 lead following the interception.

Texas 7, Baylor 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:43)