Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: Texas Try To Break Losing Streak vs. Baylor

    Check in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as Texas takes on Baylor
    Author:

    In an instant, Texas watched its stellar start to Big 12 play unfold. No, it didn't just happen once in 2021, but rather twice. 

    An early lead in the Cotton Bowl was soured by the emergence of Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams saw the Sooners win the Red River Showdown. The following week, an implosion from quarterback Casey Thompson and the defense allowed then-No. 12 Oklahoma State to comeback at DKR. 

    Texas offensively can win games early, but can they close out performance for good? Saturday will be the biggest test as the Horns (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) will be headed to McLane Stadium to take on No. 16 Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12). 

    Keep in mind that Baylor has seen its fair share of heartbreak over the past decade. The case against the program led by Art Briles, plus two seasons under three wins is definitely no what the recruits signed up for. 

    New Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is following a similar formula to that of Matt Rhule: Struggle Year 1, and improve in Year 2. The Bears went 2-7 last season under the direction of the former LSU defensive coordinator. They're not two wins away from solidifying their status as a top two team in the conference. 

    That's in large part due to the success of the defense. Baylor currently is second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.2 points per game) and have one of the more dynamic rushing attacks, led by running back Abram Smith. 

    Can the Bears keep up the hot streak? Will Texas finally end its second half blunders? 

    Recommended Articles

    NFL
    Play
    News

    Live Updates: Texas Try To Break Losing Streak vs. Baylor

    Check in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as Texas takes on Baylor

    17 seconds ago
    Untitled design
    Play
    Football

    SEC Rematch: Sark vs. Aranda

    Dave Aranda and Steve Sarkisian squared off as coordinators in one of the best college football games in recent memory

    51 minutes ago
    Arch Manning
    Play
    Football

    Is Texas Favored To Land Arch Manning?

    Vegas oddsmakers list Texas as one of the betting favorite to sign prized quarterback recruit

    2 hours ago

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry all day as Texas tries to break its two-game losing streak down in Waco. 

    PREGAME NEWS

    Texas will wear all white jerseys. Baylor will be donning its full green look.

    - Texas wins the toss for the fourth straight match. They will receive the ball the second half. 

    FIRST QUARTER

    - Baylor's Gerry Bohanon doubled his interception total as Texas' BJ Foster gets the interception on the second play of the drive. Texas begins the ball on Baylor's 31.  

    - Thompson finds Joshua Moore for an 11-yard pickup before connecting once more on a 10-yard pass to the end zone. Moore gives Texas an early 7-0 lead following the interception. 

    Texas 7, Baylor 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:43)

    NFL
    News

    Live Updates: Texas Try To Break Losing Streak vs. Baylor

    Check in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as Texas takes on Baylor

    17 seconds ago
    Untitled design
    Football

    SEC Rematch: Sark vs. Aranda

    Dave Aranda and Steve Sarkisian squared off as coordinators in one of the best college football games in recent memory

    51 minutes ago
    Arch Manning
    Football

    Is Texas Favored To Land Arch Manning?

    Vegas oddsmakers list Texas as one of the betting favorite to sign prized quarterback recruit

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15682552
    Men's Basketball

    Devin Askew A Potential Hidden Gem for Longhorns?

    With the Longhorns loaded up on experienced transfer talent, the former Kentucky guard will look to be one of the team's youngest contributors

    23 hours ago
    Sark
    Football

    Longhorns Country Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

    The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_15274004
    Football

    Baylor's Hybrid Defender Could Contain Texas' Offense

    Jalen Pitre's do-it-all skills could become a nightmarish matchup for the Longhorns

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16932536
    Football

    ‘Dicker The Kicker’ On Doorstep of Longhorns History vs. Baylor

    With just three points on Saturday, no Texas Longhorns kicker will have more points for a career than Cameron Dicker

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16689857
    News

    Balanced Texas Offense Could Use "Other" Robinson's Speed

    Keilan Robinson could be looking to expand his role against Baylor

    Oct 28, 2021