Live Updates: Texas' Brockermeyer's Key Interception Goes To Waste Before Halftime

In an instant, Texas watched its stellar start to Big 12 play unfold. No, it didn't just happen once in 2021, but rather twice.

An early lead in the Cotton Bowl was soured by the emergence of Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams saw the Sooners win the Red River Showdown. The following week, an implosion from quarterback Casey Thompson and the defense allowed then-No. 12 Oklahoma State to comeback at DKR.

Texas offensively can win games early, but can they close out performance for good? Saturday will be the biggest test as the Horns (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) will be headed to McLane Stadium to take on No. 16 Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Keep in mind that Baylor has seen its fair share of heartbreak over the past decade. The case against the program led by Art Briles, plus two seasons under three wins is definitely no what the recruits signed up for.

New Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is following a similar formula to that of Matt Rhule: Struggle Year 1, and improve in Year 2. The Bears went 2-7 last season under the direction of the former LSU defensive coordinator. They're not two wins away from solidifying their status as a top two team in the conference.

That's in large part due to the success of the defense. Baylor currently is second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.2 points per game) and have one of the more dynamic rushing attacks, led by running back Abram Smith.

Can the Bears keep up the hot streak? Will Texas finally end its second half blunders?

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry all day as Texas tries to break its two-game losing streak down in Waco.

PREGAME NEWS

Texas will wear all white jerseys. Baylor will be donning its full green look.

- Texas wins the toss for the fourth straight match. They will receive the ball the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

- Baylor's Gerry Bohanon doubled his interception total as Texas' BJ Foster gets the interception on the second play of the drive. Texas begins the ball on Baylor's 31.

- Thompson finds Joshua Moore for an 11-yard pickup before connecting once more on a 10-yard pass to the end zone. Moore gives Texas an early 7-0 lead following the interception. Texas now has scored on six straight opening drives.

Texas 7, Baylor 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:43)

- Abram Smith gets the first down and Drew Estrada picks up another. Running back Trestan Ebner gets an 18-yard gain on the option to put Baylor just outside the red zone. wide receiver Tyquan Thornton finds a wide open RJ Sneed for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game. Bohanon rebounds from the early INT to get Baylor back in the game.

Texas 7, Baylor 7 Scoring Drive (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:02)

- A sack from 350-pound defensive tackle Siaki Ika forces a three-and-out for Texas. Baylor will begin the next drive on their own 28.

- Quick hits from Bohanon to his receivers puts Baylor at midfield. Smith grabs a 20-yard run and tacks on another 15 thanks to a facemask penalty. Texas gets the stop third down, leading to a 38-yard field goal from Isaiah Haskins to take the lead.

Baylor 10, Texas 7 Scoring Drive: (9 plays, 53 yards, 4:33)

- Xavier Worthy. That's all you need to know as Texas takes the lead on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Thompson.

Texas 14, Baylor 10 Scoring Drive (2 plays, 78 yards, :34)

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Texas 14, Baylor 10

SECOND QUARTER

- Smith gets a big gain of 32 yards to put Baylor inside Texas territory. Sneed can't hold onto a third down conversion, leading to a Hankins missed field goal. Texas gets the ball on its own 33.

- Thompson runs for a gain of 16 and later finds tight end Cade Brewer for another first down. A third down incompletion leads to Texas going for it on fourth down. The Horns QB tries to target worthy, but the pass is broken up for a turnover on downs.

-Alfred Collins gets a third down stop on Smith. The Bears elect to go for it on fourth down, but Texas' defense, led by safety Jerrin Thompson gets the stop on Smith.

- Worthy blows past a Baylor defender but the ball from Thompson is just overthrown for what would have been an easy touchdown. After further review, linebacker Dillon Doyle knocks the ball loose on Moore, leading to a fumble and turnover for Texas.

- Foster makes a marquee tackle on Thorton on third down. It leads to a five-play drive ending in nothing following the turnover. The best news for Texas? It's a touchback. The Longhorns will begin its drive on the 35.

- Thompson finds Worthy for a gain of 23, but that's about it. Bijan Robinson carries the football, but does little. The Texas running back has seven carries for 14 yards of offense. Baylor get the stop and the Longhorns punt.

- Bohanon gets the first down with under a minute to play. Linebacker Luke Brockermeyer gets a huge interception across the middle of the field, giving Texas the ball back inside Baylor territory.

- Thompson finds a Moore in the end zone, but the wide receiver drops an easy pass that would have been a touchdown. Instead, it's a drop and leads to a JT Woods interception.

- Nothing happened. It's halftime.

HALFTIME: Texas 14, Baylor 10