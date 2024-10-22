Longhorns Country

Texas vs. Georgia Recap With Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan gives his thoughts on the Horns' loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns speak on Ewers post UGA game
Texas Longhorns speak on Ewers post UGA game /
In this story:

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns fell in a frustrating loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, ending their undefeated streak, and causing doubt around the country as to their claim as a top team.

Texas Longhorns On SI managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan and reporter Alexandra Cox break down the matchup, and what went wrong in the video below:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns Reveal Safety Plan After Key Injuries

MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity

MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out

MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia

MORE: Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News