Texas vs. Louisiana Baseball: How to Watch NCAA College Station Regional
The Texas Longhorns begin their NCAA Tournament journey on Friday against the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns in the College Station Region.
The Longhorns own the advantage all time against the Ragin' Cajuns 34-8 as the two teams dual in College Station in Game 2 of the Regional.
Texas finished third in the Big 12, winning its final six conference series and 13 of its final 16 regular season games. The Longhorns then went 0-2 in the Big 12 Championship. As a team, the Horns are batting .290 with 127 doubles and 109 home runs - second-most in program history - across 57 games. The pitching staff has accumulated a 4.87 ERA with 465 strikeouts in 508. innings pitched.
Jared Thomas leads his team with a .355 batting average and has added 15 doubles and 15 home runs. Max Belyeu leads Texas with 18 homers.
This is the 63rd overall NCAA Tournament appearance for Texas, with the last coming in 2023. Its all-time NCAA Regional record is 154-57-1.
The winner of the game will play the winner of the earlier matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Grambling State Tigers at 8 p.m. on Saturday, while the two losers will play each other on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT
The Super Regionals begin June 7.
WHAT: Texas Longhorns (35-22, 20-10 Big 12) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (40-18, 23-7 Sun Belt)
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (6,100)
WHEN: Friday, May 31, 2024, 5 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: AM-1300 The Zone/103.1 FM