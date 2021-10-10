What Time Will Texas Face Oklahoma State?

    • October 10, 2021
    Texas vs. Oklahoma State Officially Have Kickoff Time

    The outcome of the Red River Showdown could dictate Texas vs. OK State
    Texas vs. Oklahoma State has become a more under the radar rivalry in the past decade. The question still remains what time they will play in Week 6? 

    As announced by the Big 12 Sunday, the No. 25 Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will return to DKR to take on the No. 12 Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kickoff will either be set for 11 a.m. and be televised on FOX. 

    READ MORE: Texas-Oklahoma Site of ESPN's College Gameday

    The Longhorns currently will need a bounce back feel following a loss in the Red River Showdown to Oklahoma Saturday. Offensively, quarterback Casey Thompson shined bright with five touchdowns and over 300 passing yards. 

    OU's Caleb Williams shined too. 

    The former five-star recruit took over in the second quarter for struggling starter Spencer Rattler and never looked back. He tallied 300 total yards and three touchdowns to complete the 55-48 victory in the Cotton Bowl. 

    The Sooners scored on seven drives in the second half, including a 33-yard touchdown run from Kennedy Brooks to ice the game with two seconds remaining. The Longhorns allowed over 600 yards of offense and gave up a season-high 339 yards on the afternoon. 

    The Pokes improved to 5-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2015 after handling business against Dave Aranda's improved Baylor roster. Offensively, there's work to be done with quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw three interceptions on the evening. 

    READ MORE: Texas' Bijan Robinson: A Heisman Front-Runner in Every Way

    Defensively, there's an argument to be had on if the Cowboys' are the Big 12's top unit. The team held the Bears to 280 yards of total offense and a season-low 107 yards rushing. 

    Last week, OSU was one of four teams in the Big 12 to take its bye week. 

